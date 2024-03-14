Following the announcement of Madame Web's online release date, fans have begun to wonder when the movie will start streaming.

Sony's latest Spider-Man adjacent blockbuster landed with the dull thud of the iconic wall-crawler missing a web swing.

Led by the likes of Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, the super-powered drama has earned a meager $96 million worldwide in just under a month in theaters (via Box Office Pro) and is sitting at a dismal 12% on Rotten Tomatoes.

When Will Madame Web Movie Release Online?

According to a new listing, Madame Web's online release date is coming very soon.

The web-slinging blockbuster is set to hit PVOD storefronts like Google Play and Amazon Prime Video on Friday, March 15 (via When To Stream).

This is a gap between theatrical and digital releases of exactly 30 days, which is a little shorter than previous releases.

Sony's last Spider-Man Universe movie (Morbius) came to digital 46 days after its theatrical debut, hitting PVOD storefronts on May 17, 2022, while movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Across the Spider-Verse have taken quite a bit longer (88 and 62 days respectively)

Here is a list of comparable Sony Pictures movies and their theatrical-to-digital release window:

Spider-Man: No Way Home : December 17, 2021 - March 15, 2022 (88 days)

: December 17, 2021 - March 15, 2022 (88 days) Morbius : April 1, 2022 - June 17, 2022 (46 days)

: April 1, 2022 - June 17, 2022 (46 days) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse : June 2, 2023 - August 8, 2023 (62 days)

: June 2, 2023 - August 8, 2023 (62 days) Anyone But You: December 22, 2023 - February 20, 2024 (60 days)

This comes days after the film's physical release was detailed as well. As posted on Blu-ray.com, Madame Web is seemingly set to hit Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K UHD on April 30.

The listing describes everything that will be included in the web-slinging epic, including special features, a gag reel, and a deleted scene from the film.

It will end up being a 76-day gap between the movie's theatrical and physical release date which is in line with Sony Pictures movies as of late. Films like Morbius, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Anyone But You have all come to Blu-ray in under that 100-day mark before getting a physical release.

While it remains unknown when Madame Web will come to streaming, this could be the first indication of the film's future release plan.

When Will Madame Web Come to Streaming on Netflix?

As for when Madame Web will swing its way onto streaming, that remains up in the air.

Sony does not have a streamer like many of its competitors. However, it does have an exclusive agreement with Netflix, making the service the exclusive home of new Sony Pictures releases.

Only a few titles from the studio have made their way to Netflix under this partnership, so a precedent has not yet become clear for how Sony will be handling its titles on the streamer.

2023's No Hard Feelings took 121 days to come to Netflix, hitting the service just over four months after its July theatrical release.

The Paul Dano-led Dumb Money followed a similar path, taking 114 days until it eventually came to Netflix.

This means Madame Web will likely take somewhere between 100 and 120 days before making its streaming debut.

That would put a Netflix release for the film somewhere in late May or early June.

However, given the tepid reception to the movie in theaters, that could all change as Sony may expedite these plans (along with its digital release) to put the movie behind the studio as fast as possible.

Madame Web is ios set to come to digital on Friday, March 15.

