Here's When Venom: The Last Dance's Streaming Debut Is Now Expected

Based on past Sony Pictures releases, fans may be able to figure out a rough timeframe for when Venom: The Last Dance will be released on digital platforms and on streaming.

Venom: The Last Dance officially brought the trilogy of Venom movies featuring Tom Hardy to a close in epic fashion, and many fans even questioned whether Venom died in the movie or not.

For example, Venom 3 showcases eight total Symbiotes from the Marvel universe as Eddie Brock and Venom are on the run from multiple parties.

When Will Venom: The Last Dance Release on Digital?

Sony Pictures

Venom: The Last Dance was just released in theaters on October 25, but due to the theatrical-to-digital releases of recent Sony Pictures films, it is not too difficult to pinpoint when the film might be available to purchase on digital platforms.

The Last Dance is only the latest major release for Sony Pictures within the past year to date, as the company has also premiered major movies like Madame Web, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and It Ends With Us all in 2024.

In total, six Sony Pictures movies have been released fairly recently, with each of them having a theater-to-digital window of 30-60 days.

For example, here are some recent Sony Pictures films and both their theatrical and digital release dates, as well as how many days were between the two releases for each project:

Anyone But You : Theatrical: December 22, 2023 Digital: February 20, 2024 (60 days later)

: Madame Web : Theatrical: February 14, 2024 Digital: March 15, 2024 (30 days later)

: Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire : Theatrical: March 22, 2024 Digital: May 7, 2024 (46 days later)

: Bad Boys: Ride or Die : Theatrical: June 7, 2024 Digital: July 23, 2024 (46 days later)

: Fly Me to the Moon : Theatrical: July 12, 2024 Digital: August 13, 2024 (32 days later)

: It Ends With Us : Theatrical: August 9, 2024 Digital: September 24, 2024 (46 days later)

:

That means that Venom: The Last Dance will also likely be available digitally sometime between 30-60 days after its October 25 release date, but some other statistics may shed even more light on when it could be added to those digital platforms.

As displayed above, three of the last four major releases for Sony have had a specific 46-day theatrical-to-digital release window, making it more likely that Venom: The Last Dance, will follow suit and become available digitally 46 days after its theatrical release date.

If that occurs, The Last Dance will be released on digital platforms somewhere around December 10.

When Will Venom: The Last Dance Release on Streaming?

Predicting when Venom: The Last Dance (which seemingly retconned Spider-Man: No Way Home's final scene) will be added to a streaming service is a bit trickier for multiple reasons.

First, streaming release dates are largely impacted based on a movie's box office performance. Typically, if a movie is performing well at the box office and has decent digital purchase numbers, it takes longer for it to be added to a streaming service.

The Last Dance hasn't been out for long enough as of writing to evaluate its full box office performance, but its first week numbers haven't been very impressive.

Here are the theatrical-to-streaming release windows for the same recent Sony Pictures films that were mentioned above, with the final three movies (Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Fly Me to the Moon, and It Ends With Us) not listed since they have not yet begun streaming:

Anyone But You : Theatrical: December 22, 2023 Netflix: April 23, 2024 (123 days later)

: Madame Web : Theatrical: February 14, 2024 Netflix: May 14, 2024 (90 days later)

: Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire : Theatrical: March 22, 2024 Netflix: July 22, 2024 (76 days later)

:

It is also important to mention the streaming rights deal that Sony has in place with Netflix and Disney, which dictates how long a new release will be on one streaming service before going to another.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is part of this deal, and, basically, the deal states that once Bad Boys gets added to a streaming service, it will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix for 18 months, which is also known as the "pay 1 window."

After the 18 months are up, the "pay 2 window" technically begins, which will then allow Disney to stream Bad Boys on Disney+ and/or Hulu.

So, since Venom: The Last Dance (a movie that received its own special popcorn bucket) is also a part of that deal, fans will get the opportunity to watch the movie exclusively on Netflix for the first 18 months that it is streaming. After that, Disney will be able to add it to its Disney+ and/or Hulu library.

Since The Last Dance's box-office numbers haven't been too good so far, its theatrical-to-streaming release window will likely be on the shorter side (possibly between 70-90 days).

If that happens, the movie would be made available on Netflix sometime in early 2025, potentially around mid-January at the very earliest, or somewhere around early February.

If that is the case, then the 18-month exclusive window that the movie will be on Netflix would end around Summer 2026, which is also when Venom: The Last Dance would then be available to stream on Disney+ and/or Hulu.

Venom: The Last Dance is currently playing in theaters.

For fans who may be a little confused about Venom: The Last Dance's ending and post-credits scenes, an explanation can be found here.