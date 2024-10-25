For the first time, Venom: The Last Dance brought a plethora of symbiotes straight from the comic books into live-action.

As it has been marketed as the last Venom film with Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, it is safe to say Sony Pictures did not pull any punches in this duo's road trip adventure.

However, even though this is the last of the trilogy, Hardy has addressed joining Tom Holland's Spider-Man in the MCU and the newly introduced villain Knull could potentially bring the two together.

Before the dramatic Venom 3 post-credits scene, an epic battle happens in the final act of the film, bringing to life an array of symbiotes.

Every Symbiote in Venom: The Last Dance

In Venom: The Last Dance's climactic action sequence, numerous symbiotes were unleashed to aid Eddie Brock and Venom in their battle against Knull's Xenophages. While many of these symbiotes remain unnamed, they can be identified by their unique powers and designs.

Here is a full look at all of the symbiotes that appeared in Venom 3, including the long-awaited Spider-Man villain Toxin.

Venom

Sony Pictures

The OG symbiote of the Venom franchise is, of course, Venom.

In the first Venom movie, a Life Foundation probe discovers symbiotic lifeforms on a comet and brings samples back to Earth where scientists find that the symbiotes need human hosts to survive but often fatally reject them. That is when Eddie Brock becomes host to one symbiote, gaining the inner consciousness connection to Venom.

In The Last Dance, the Venom symbiote helps Eddie as they evade both law enforcement and the deadly Xenophage, which is tracking them to retrieve the Codex for Knull.

After being captured by government agents, Venom escapes confinement and releases other symbiotes to fend off the Xenophage attack at Area 51.

In a self-sacrificial move, Venom merges with the Xenophages to destroy the Codex, saving Eddie and halting Knull’s plans—at least for now.

Toxin

Sony Pictures

In Venom: The Last Dance, Patrick Mulligan (Stephen Graham) is revealed to be alive in government custody, despite previously being thought dead.

Given a symbiote by Dr. Teddy Payne, Mulligan is now bonded with Toxin, who provides him with exposition about the universe’s darker forces and the looming threat of Knull.

In the comic books, Toxin is the offspring of Carnage, known for his red-and-black appearance, but in the movie, Toxin appears teal and possesses air-swimming abilities and mental powers.

In The Last Dance, Toxin's run ends abruptly (and somewhat unheroically) when he is consumed by a Xenophage.

Lasher

Marvel Comics

Sadie Christmas (Clark Backo), an original character created for Venom 3, is visibly enamored with symbiotes, donning a large Christmas pin as a nod to her mother.

She bonds with what appears to be the red-and-green symbiote Lasher, who can create sharp weapons from its arms. This combo works as a playful nod to Lasher's red-and-green coloring in the comics.

Agony

Marvel Comics

Dr. Teddy Payne (Juno Temple), a government researcher at Area 55 (the secret lab beneath Area 51), bonds with the pink-and-blue symbiote Agony in the film’s climactic scene.

After a tragic backstory involving lightning, Teddy adopts Agony's powers to save her friend Sadie, demonstrating super-speed and crackling lightning powers.

This version of Agony diverges from the comics, where Agony could spit acid but had no lightning abilities. In the comics, Agony was purple and part of a team of symbiotes, while her onscreen counterpart takes on a more dynamic appearance and abilities.

Phage

Marvel Comics

One of the unnamed symbiotes in Venom: The Last Dance appears to be Phage. In the comics, Phage is recognizable for creating bladed weapons from his arms, similar to Venom's occasional use of tendrils, but with a sharper twist.

In the movie, Phage takes on a unique, muddy-brown form and showcases powers fitting his bladed abilities, though he meets a quick end when Rex Strickland (Chiwetel Ejiofor) launches a rocket at him during the Xenophage attack.

Scream

Marvel Comics

Scream also appears briefly, represented by a red-and-yellow symbiote with fire-based powers. In Venom: The Last Dance, Scream is a female scientist who bonds with the symbiote and ultimately falls victim to a Xenophage.

Scream's powers in the movie diverge from her comic book version, as symbiotes are typically vulnerable to fire, and Scream in the comics was instead known for her deadly hair tendrils.

Despite these differences, Scream’s appearance stays true to her classic red-and-yellow look, bringing a familiar visual contrast to her brief appearance in the film.

Two-Headed Symbiote

Marvel Comics

Among the additional symbiotes in Venom: The Last Dance, a two-headed monster emerges when a pair of hosts are taken over by a green symbiote during the Xenophage attack at Area 55.

This creature seems to diverge from any established Marvel Comics symbiote and seems created solely for the movie.

Knull

Sony Pictures

In Venom 3, Knull (voiced by Andy Serkis, not Norman Reedus) the ancient creator of the symbiotes, emerges in the opening scene. He sends his Xenophage creations to track Eddie Brock and Venom, aiming to retrieve a Codex in Eddie’s symbiote that could free Knull from imprisonment.

Throughout the story, Eddie faces relentless attacks from both government agents and Xenophages, leading Venom to sacrifice himself to destroy the Codex and prevent Knull's return.

Originally introduced in Venom Vol. 4 #3 (2018), Knull is a primordial god who despises light and life, which leads him to wage wars against various cosmic beings like the Silver Surfer.

His influence persists through the hive mind of the symbiotes he created, although they eventually rebelled and trapped him.

In Marvel's King in Black storyline, Knull's quest to reclaim dominion over the universe continues, making him one of the most formidable villains in Marvel history.

Venom: The Last Dance is now playing in theaters.