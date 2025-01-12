3 More Upcoming Marvel Movies Now at Risk of Cancellation

In an industry riddled with delays and cancellations over the past couple of years, three upcoming Marvel movies could be entirely shelved soon.

Marvel has been one of the most reliable universes in terms of project release since the MCU began in 2008 with Iron Man.

Since then, dozens of Marvel projects, both in the MCU and in other franchises like Sony's Spider-Man Universe (which includes Venom, Madame Web, and the upcoming Kraven film), have made their way to theaters, but the future does not look bright for some planned releases.

Three Sony Marvel Movies Could Be Canceled Following Kraven's Release

According to a recent report from The Wrap, Sony's Spider-Man Universe will be ending (at least for the time being) with the release of Kraven the Hunter.

This means that any planned projects set in that universe and distributed by Sony will likely be canceled indefinitely. Fans could expect an official announcement from Sony sometime following Kraven's record-breaking theatrical release on Friday, December 13.

Below are three movies set in Sony's Spider-Man Universe that are now at risk of being canceled.

Knull/Symbiote Film

Sony Pictures

Venom: The Last Dance may have closed out Tom Hardy's time in the Sony Spider-Man Universe as Eddie Brock, but the film's post-credit scenes indicated that there would be at least one future film based on Knull or another Symbiote.

The Last Dance has two post-credit scenes, both of which tease that there is more to tell in the Sony Spider-Man Universe.

The first scene, in the middle of the credits, features Knull saying, "Your champion has fallen, the King in Black is awake. Your world will burn, and you will watch!" This scene all but confirms Sony's major plans for Knull to return in future films or even headline his own flick.

The next post-credits scene only reaffirmed that notion, showcasing a broken vial in some wreckage. The important part of the scene is that the vial was supposed to contain a Symbiote, teasing that it was on the loose and would be explored in a future project.

While Sony never officially announced a project about Knull or the escaped Symbiote, the post-credit scenes in The Last Dance more or less confirmed that there would be at least one, if not more, films.

However, those possibilities could be dead now that the Sony Spider-Man Universe reportedly ends with Kraven.

El Muerto

Sony Pictures

At CinemaCon 2022, Sony announced it would be making a film titled El Muerto starring Bad Bunny. The flick was supposed to be about a luchador with superpowers, which isn't surprising given Bad Bunny's love for and experience in the professional wrestling industry.

During the announcement, Sony even brought Bad Bunny onstage, indicating that El Muerto was being taken seriously and was almost guaranteed to be released.

However, Bad Bunny is one of the most popular artists in the world. According to Variety, his tour dates conflicted with scheduling for El Muerto, impacting the film's development.

It is also worth noting that the script apparently underwent multiple revisions, making El Muerto seem increasingly unlikely to ever be published.

Sony still gave fans hope, though, as El Muerto was never canceled. Now it is safe to assume that El Muerto will never see the light of day.

Hypno Hustler

Sony Pictures

In late 2022, it was reported that Donald Glover would produce and star in a film set in the Sony Spider-Man Universe called Hypno Hustler.

The movie would be about a character of the same name from Spider-Man comics and explore his ability to use hypnosis technology in his instruments to rob his audience.

When the movie was first reported, Glover's involvement was set to make history. He would become the first actor to be cast as two separate major live-action characters in the Spider-Man franchise, as he also appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

It is also worth noting that Myles Murphy was reported to be the film's writer.

No notable news was revealed following the initial report regarding Hypno Hustler, meaning that the film may never have had a chance to be made, but its hopes are now almost definitely gone.

Sony's Spider-Man Universe will reportedly end when Kraven the Hunter hits theaters on Friday, December 13. Read more about Kraven's negative reviews ahead of its release.