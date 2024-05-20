Speculation on a new live-action Tarzan movie is heating up as fans wonder if Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is set to play the role in 2025.

Speculation on The Rock-Led Live-Action Tarzan Movie in 2025

Multiple supposed trailers are teasing a potential live-action remake of Disney's 1999 animated movie Tarzan, featuring film megastar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the leading role.

The footage shows Johnson swinging through the jungle as Tarzan amongst other apes, elephants, and jaguars. Additionally, Megan Fox is seen in an undisclosed role, teasing a co-starring appearance in this rumored new reboot.

Unfortunately, both of the trailers that are circling online are fake, and this live-action remake is simply rumored at the time of writing.

The footage is largely stolen from other jungle-based movies, including a few shots from the Planet of the Apes franchise. Additionally, fans see other material from director David Yates' live-action The Legend of Tarzan movie, which featured Alexander Skarsgard in the leading role.

Will The Rock Make a Live-Action Tarzan Movie?

Currently, there are no plans for Disney to make a live-action Tarzan reboot. While the company is hard at work for other live-action remakes like Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and Moana, Tarzan does not appear to be on the studio's list of planned projects.

Additionally, even if Disney decided to move forward with the project, Dwayne Johnson likely would not be able to take on the leading role due to his busy schedule.

The Rock is already confirmed to reprise his animated role as Maui in the live-action Moana reboot, and he may also be back as a big name in the wrestling world with a return to the WWE.

He may also be in line to return to the Fast & Furious saga thanks to his post-credits appearance in 2023's Fast X, which may lead to a bigger role in the upcoming Fast 11.

Simply put, countless variables would have to come together to make this Tarzan movie a reality, which fans should not expect to happen anytime soon.

Disney's animated Tarzan is available to stream on Disney+, and The Legend of Tarzan is available to rent through most online media retailers

