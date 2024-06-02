Is a Pocahontas Live-Action Movie Releasing In 2025? New Film Speculation Explained

Speculation is building around a potential live-action remake of Disney's Pocahontas supposedly debuting in 2025.

Live-Action Pocahontas 2025 Movie Speculation Explained

A new trailer seen on The Yeti's YouTube channel teases a live-action remake of Disney's hit 1995 animated movie, Pocahontas.

The trailer teases Prey star Amber Midthunder taking on the leading role of Pocahontas while Elvis star Austin Butler portrays the live-action John Smith. The trailer utilizes a new version of the animated movie's hit song, "Colors of the Wind," and notes a 2025 release for the remake.

Unfortunately, this trailer is verifiably fake, utilizing footage from movies like Prey along with deepfake technology to make the footage appear real.

Currently, the only Disney live-action remakes/adjoining films with confirmed release dates are the following:

Mufasa: The Lion King - December 20, 2024

- December 20, 2024 Snow White and the Seven Dwarves - March 21, 2025

- March 21, 2025 Moana - July 10, 2026

There is also a live-action Lilo & Stitch remake being filmed, but that outing does not have a set release date yet.

Will Disney Make a Live-Action Pocahontas Remake?

In 2019, Inside the Magic shared a rumor that Disney was, in fact, planning a live-action Pocahontas remake after seeing success with films like Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast.

Not only did nothing come of that rumor since, but other quotes have indicated Disney may not be so keen on remaking this story in a live-action format.

Speaking at a promotional event (via Digital Spy) longtime Disney composer Alan Menken discussed the company's foray into live-action remakes, touching on the chances of Pocahontas getting that treatment.

He openly admitted that he was not sure "if [they'll] ever be able to do Pocahontas" when taking "modern sensibilities" into consideration. Menken further noted that it would be difficult to not offend somebody if that movie were not made the right way:

"I don't know if we'll ever be able to do 'Pocahontas,' I think that story is going to be difficult. With modern sensibilities, it'd be hard – you're going to offend somebody – so I don't know."

Looking back at the animated film, the composer described it as "a clunky attempt at the sort of watered-down corporate 'inclusivity,'" which ignores Native history in favor of a feel-good story:

"'Pocahontas' was a clunky attempt at the sort of watered-down corporate 'inclusivity'... that completely ignores the grim wheel of history in favour of a fuzzy, feel-good narrative that viewers never have to really ponder afterwards."

Considering the sensitive nature of the original Pocahontas story and the complications of reimagining the animated movie into live-action, a remake being greenlit seems highly unlikely at this point in time.

The original Pocahontas is streaming on Disney+.

