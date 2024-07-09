Promotional material for a supposed live-action remake of Disney's Frozen has viewers intrigued and wondering whether it is set for a 2025 debut.

Is There a Live-Action Frozen?

Two new trailers from YouTubers Darth Trailer and KH Studio on YouTube tease a live-action Frozen movie being released in 2025.

The former includes footage of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star Anya Taylor-Joy embodying the role of Elsa and Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown as Anna while the latter features Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke as Elsa.

These two trailers are both fake, as they both come from YouTube channels known for creating disingenuous trailers for hypothetical movies.

Currently, there are no publicly unveiled plans for Disney to make a live-action remake of Frozen. However, considering how the outlook on other franchises getting this treatment, Frozen may be in line to move to a live-action format someday.

Should Frozen have a live-action remake developed, it most likely will not happen until later in the 2020s.

However, Disney may consider making it sooner based on the financial results from the original two animated movies, which combined to gross over $2.6 billion at the global box office (per The Numbers).

Disney currently is developing live-action remakes of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves (2025), Moana (2026), and Lilo & Stitch (TBD).

How Will Frozen Franchise Continue?

During The Walt Disney Company's first 2023 quarterly earnings call (per Deadline), Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed the Frozen franchise will continue in theaters with Frozen 3.

Iger also indicated the new sequel is set to debut sometime in 2026. Looking at Disney's open calendar slots, it could be set to debut on November 25, 2026, although nothing is officially confirmed from that perspective yet.

Speaking exclusively with The Direct, Frozen and Frozen 2 producer Peter Del Vecho explained how Disney only does sequels if they "believe there's enough story to tell." He also teased that something big is coming in future sequels, sharing how he "trusts that it's going to be amazing."

Along with Frozen 3, Disneyland may have a Frozen-inspired attraction in the works after the Anaheim City Council voted to approve DisneylandForward in April.

No official plans are in place yet, but Frozen seems to be in consideration for a new land or ride based on it being one of Disney's most popular franchises.

As for a live-action remake, fans eagerly await more information on if and when Frozen could get that treatment.

The first two Frozen movies are now streaming on Disney+.

