Disney Announces Frozen 3 Sequel Plan

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that there is a plan for Frozen 3.

Frozen 3 On the Way

Disney

During The Walt Disney Company's First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call, Bob Iger confirmed that Frozen 3 is in the works.

Frozen first debuted in 2013 and became one of the highest-grossing animated films of all time. Its sequel, Frozen 2, was released in 2019.

While Frozen 2 director Jennifer Lee told Deadline back in 2019 that "[she felt] very done," she also left the door open for a threequel, saying, "Time will tell if we have more story to tell, or if anyone even wants it:"

"I know this sounds crazy, but I’m still hoping we did right by 'Frozen 2'. I’m still in that overwhelming position of, our kids just went out to the world. Everything feels final, but also bittersweet. Time will tell if we have more story to tell, or if anyone even wants it. So, there you have it. [laughs] Right now, I feel very done."

Come 2023, it's clear that Disney does want it. But not only is Iger and the company interested in Frozen but also Zootopia 2 and Toy Story 5, both of which are also confirmed to be in development.

This article is developing. Check back for updates!