Frozen 3's Unexpected Story Teased by Disney Boss

Frozen 3 is coming up in 2027 but plot details are still thin on the ground. However, a Disney executive recently teased what's to come in the animated threequel.

The Frozen movies have been an unprecedented success for Disney, with the story of siblings, Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel), launching a billion-dollar franchise with fans all around the world.

At D23 earlier this year, Disney made history by announcing not only Frozen 3 but Frozen 4 as well, setting up a continuation of its franchise for years to come.

Disney Producer Hints At Frozen 3 Story

Disney

Disney recently held a showcase at D23 Brazil which involved news on many upcoming projects from the studio. While Frozen 3 was not part of any major announcements, Disney Animation's Chief Creative Officer, Jared Bush, did reveal some details.

Speaking to Arroba Nerd in Brazil, Bush said audiences "will be surprised" by Frozen 3's story, adding that it will be unexpected but also "deliver on everything that people love" about the franchise:

"Yeah, yeah, Frozen 3 is coming. And from what I've seen so far [of the film] I think people are going to be surprised. I can't give away too many spoilers, other than to say that Jennifer Lee is leading the charge and that the story and the direction that she's taking these characters, what they're going through, what they're going to go through, I think it's going to surprise a lot of people, but it's also going to deliver on everything that people love about Frozen."

This aligns with the comments about Frozen 3 made by Disney producer Peter Del Vecho to The Direct in 2023 who said "we only do sequels if we believe there's enough story to tell," and that he trusted the third film would be "amazing:"

“Look, we only do sequels if we believe there's enough story to tell. They're working on it up in development, I'm focused on 'Wish'. But it is exciting what they're working on. I will say anything that you read about it in the public, we haven't said anything about it. So it's all conjecture, but I trust that it's going to be amazing."

What is Frozen 3's Surprising Story?

Plot details on Frozen 3 are being kept under lock and key right now but fans do have one piece of concept art to go off.

Released in conjunction with the announcement of Frozen 3 at D23 in August, the concept art (via Deadline) depicts Anna, Elsa, and Olaf on horseback, with a vision of an unfamiliar castle in the skyline.

Another notable point in the concept art is the shadow of a horned figure holding a spear, which suggests that Frozen 3 may have a clear-cut villain for the first time.

Frozen 2 followed the journey of Anna and Elsa as they unified the kingdoms of Arendelle and Northuldra and appeased the spirits of the enchanted forest. The movie ended with Anna taking the throne in Arendelle, while Elsa became the protector of the forest.

Heading into Frozen 3 it appears the sisters will be reunited once again, perhaps joining forces to face an even greater threat.

Fans will be able to discover how the story of Frozen 3 pans out when it releases in cinemas on November 24, 2027.