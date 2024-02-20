Acrimony 2: Is a Sequel Releasing Soon? 2024 Netflix Movie Speculation Explained

Acrimony movie wallpaper

Marketing materials for a sequel to the 2018 Tyler Perry film Acrimony have been cropping up on social media.

Acrimony centers on the story of a married woman, played by Empire’s Taraji P. Henson, who sets out on aspirations with revenge on her backstabbing husband. The movie was not only directed by Tyler Perry but written and produced as well.

Is Acrimony Actually Getting a Sequel?

Fake, AI-generated Acrimony 2 poster
Queeen Shanghai’s Facebook Page

An alleged announcement and poster for Acrimony 2 have been shared by Queeen Shanghai on Facebook, but along with the highly dubious means through which this information was delivered, said poster (which can be seen above) is phonier than a three-dollar bill.

The poster for Acrimony 2 was created with the internet’s current favorite tool (for better or worse): Generative AI. Likely what occurred was that a fan simply issued the prompt of “Acrimony 2 poster” to an AI program, provided a few extra details, and lo and behold, the bogus one-sheet was produced.

This practice has been an unfortunate trend on social media as of late, with many accounts attempting to pull one over on fans who would be eager to watch continuations of the movies they enjoy.

Why Isn’t There an Acrimony 2?

So, why isn’t Acrimony getting a sequel? For starters, Lionsgate, who distributed Acrimony, probably isn’t in any rush whatsoever to make another one. Upon the film’s spring 2018 arrival, it garnered a meager 18% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Moreover, on a budget of $20 million, Acrimony wasn't the biggest hit at the box office, netting just $43 million, meaning it just barely secured a profit after factoring in the money spent to market it.

Tyler Perry is also a busy man, with a lot of plates currently being kept spinning by the prolific filmmaker. He has several ongoing television series at the moment, for which he is solely responsible for writing and directing.

All of this can only add up to one thing: Acrimony 2 is not happening.

Acrimony can be purchased wherever movies are sold.

