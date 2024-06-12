A trailer for a Jenna Ortega-led Tomb Raider reboot surfaced online.

At just 21 years old, Jenna Ortega wields a considerable amount of star power. The young actress seems to be everywhere, whether hosting Saturday Night Live or starring as the title character in Netflix’s monster-sized hit Wednesday.

What’s up With That New Lara Croft Trailer?

A YouTube channel called KH Studio posted a trailer for what seems to be a new Lara Croft: Tomb Raider movie headlined by Jenna Ortega. The only problem for fans of the long-running video game and film franchise is that the trailer is fake.

The video uses deep fake technology and artificial intelligence to insert Ortega’s likeness into scenes from the 2018 Tomb Raider movie, which was led by Alicia Vikander.

Phony trailers and posters for productions that don’t actually exist have been cropping up en masse recently. Some of these fabrications look to just be for fun, but in other cases, the intent behind them gives off far more deceptive vibes.

More Tomb Raider Content in the Pipeline

Though the Jenna Ortega trailer may be bogus, fans of Tomb Raider and Lara Croft are still in luck.

A new big-screen take is still reported to be currently in development. Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Amazon Prime are taking a stab at building out an MCU-style interconnected Tomb Raider universe.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, under the auspices of Amazon, the Tomb Raider games and any potential television series and movies would co-exist in the same shared narrative space.

These endeavors are still in the early phases, however, so there is no casting information for Amazon’s Tomb Raider universe. It’s also unclear whether the same actor would portray Lara for both TV and film, but it does stand to reason that whoever is cast would pull double duty.

Scream’s Melissa Barrera was rumored to be in the running for Lara, but this wound up being false. An article from IGN that theorized about casting details was misinterpreted and taken as fact rather than speculation.

In addition, Netflix will release an anime-styled Tomb Raider show this fall. That project will feature Peggy Carter herself, Hayley Atwell, as Lara. A trailer for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft was recently made available. The series will drop on October 11.

