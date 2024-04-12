Footage from a new trailer online is pushing speculation about Jenna Ortega playing Batgirl in a new DC movie.

Warner Bros. had intended for a solo Batgirl movie - which wrapped filming in March 2022 and was set to star Leslie Grace - to release in the latter half of 2022.

Directors Adil El Arbi and Billal Fallah spoke with The Direct about their excitement to bring the film to life, teasing the implications of the greater Multiverse in the story.

Sadly, on August 3, 2022, the Batgirl movie was shelved indefinitely by Warner Bros., with sources close to the situation saying the company hoped to use it as a tax write-off.

Is Jenna Ortega's Batgirl Movie Real?

An 81-second trailer on YouTube teased Wednesday star Jenna Ortega taking on the role of Batgirl in a new solo movie being released in Fall 2024.

Ortega appeared in the footage portraying Barbara Gordon in a movie centered on the classic DC heroine alongside J.K. Simmons as Jim Gordon and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.

Fans will notice that this trailer comes from a YouTube channel known for creating trailers for fake, hypothetical movies. As is the case with the rest of the channel's trailers, this one is not real, with Jenna Ortega not attached to a Batgirl movie.

The footage seen in the trailer is taken from multiple recent DC films, including 2016's Suicide Squad, 2017's Justice League, 2021's The Suicide Squad, and 2022's The Batman.

Also seen are a couple of moments from Christian Bale and Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy with Ortega edited into the purple and gold Batgirl suit.

For the time being, unless new DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran announce plans to bring Batgirl into the new DCU, the character does not appear to have an immediate future on screen.

Meanwhile, Ortega's schedule is not slowing down at all, as she will play a leading role in 2024's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. She is also set to reprise her role as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday Season 2 on Netflix, although reports have indicated she may not be involved with the show past this new season.

As of writing, no Batgirl solo project is in development for Warner Bros.

