The upcoming live-action Legend of Zelda film just got a reassuring update from its director.

Shigeru Miyamoto, the original creator of the Legend of Zelda franchise, first announced the project's existence on the official Nintendo X (formerly Twitter) account in November 2023.

At the same time, it was revealed that Wes Ball would be directing, a filmmaker who helmed the Maze Runner films and the upcoming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

The Legend of Zelda

In an exclusive interview with The Direct's Russ Milheim, while promoting his new movie Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Legend of Zelda director Wes Ball teased how good the highly anticipated Nintendo film will be.

Ball noted how the franchise is "one of the most important things ever in [his] life," and that the movie is "gonna be great," and "fans are gonna be happy:"

"We're working on it. I think it's gonna be great. Fans are gonna be happy. 'Legend of Zelda,' to me, is one of the most important things ever in my life. You know, next to 'Star Wars.' I've played 'Legend of Zelda' throughout my childhood into my adulthood. You know what I mean? I am a fan. I am a fellow fan. I will go to the ends of the earth to make sure that it is the movie we all hope it will be."

When asked when the movie might be released, the director joked, "I can't even tell you that, or Nintendo will come after me," but assured it would happen within the next decade.

Ironically, back in 2010, Ball tweeted about his desire to see a Zelda film—though, at the time, he admitted to not even having the hope that he'd be the one to direct it one day:

"Since I could never even hope to have the chance to direct it... the next big mo-cap Avatar-like movie should be 'The Legend of Zeld.'"

What Direction Will Legend of Zelda Take?

Legend of Zelda is a massive franchise, and it is honestly surprising that it has taken this long to see it get some love in the form of a movie. With the success of projects like The Last of Us, Fallout, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, video game adaptations will likely become far less scarce.

Many are left wondering, however: will Link speak in the upcoming live-action movie? The character is generally a silent protagonist, which doesn't typically translate very well onscreen.

Then there is the pressing question of which game the first movie might adapt; they could go for the 1986 original, the fan-favorite Ocarina of Time, or even the more recent Breath of the Wild.

Nintendo could get risky and develop an entirely original storyline as the franchise enters a new medium.

While the idea of a well-done live-action Legend of Zelda movie is exciting for many fans, rumors persist that an animated movie based on the franchise is also in development. The project would allegedly be animated similarly to the recent Super Mario Bros. movie and produced by both Nintendo and Illumination.

Sadly, it will be a long while before these movies become a reality. At this point, fans shouldn't expect either Zelda film to hit theaters until 2026 at the earliest—but even that seems too soon.

