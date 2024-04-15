Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Gets Unsurprising Rating

The official rating of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was released, and it's no surprise.

20th Century Studios is bringing back the Planet of the Apes franchise. The story will continue the previous trilogy but take place nearly 300 years after the events of 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes.

This next installment, directed by Wes Ball, stars Owen Teague as the lead character, Noa, and Freya Allan as Mae, the main human character.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Official Rating

20th Century Studios

A recent Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes promo titled "Inside The Kingdom" revealed the film's official PG-13 rating for "intense sequences of sci-fi violence, action."

This is unsurprising news as all three latest Planet of the Apes films were rated PG-13 for similar reasons.

The new rating does seem to be a bit more tame than the previous installment, with no mentions of frightening sequences, strong language, or disturbing images that were a part of some of the previous ratings:

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011): Rated PG-13 for intense and frightening sequences of action and violence.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014): Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and brief strong language.

War of the Planet of the Apes (2017): Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, thematic elements, and some disturbing images.

What To Expect in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Similar to Star Wars story-telling, this Planet of the Apes franchise is working along different points of the same timeline, exploring the conflicts during distinct periods.

In Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, apes built their communities after following their former leader, Caesar. Meanwhile, humans became more primitive and wild.

The new ape king, Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand), uses old human weapons to control other groups of apes, going against Caesar's teachings.

A chimp named Noa (Teagues) and a human girl named Mae (Allan) are expected to go on a journey that could decide the future of apes and humans on Earth.

Many fans are excited about the next chapter, especially with the connection to the previous trilogy and the evolution of power being flipped on its head from 2011's Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes pounds into theaters on May 10.

