Wednesday Season 2 Update Delays Release Projections

Wednesday Season 2 has received a discouraging update following optimism surrounding its production schedule.

It was recently reported that Netflix is currently prioritizing the scripting process for Season 2 of Wednesday, making it a significant focus following the writers' strike.

This had fans and outlets expecting Jenna Ortega's series to begin filming early in 2024. With the actors' strike now concluded and Ortega already wrapping up her scenes in Beetlejuice 2, Wednesday is expected to be next on the docket.

Netflix

Deadline has reported that Wednesday Season 2 will begin filming in late April. This may be viewed as a delay from the previous expectations by fans.

Initially, there was an expectation that production for Wednesday Season 2 would begin in early 2024, considering it was a significant priority for Netflix.

Fans speculated that next season's release may happen in early 2025. However, viewers can now expect to see Season 2 later in the year, assuming the production-release timeline mirrors that of the first season.

The filming of Wednesday Season 1 took place between September 2021 and March 2022. It then began streaming on Netflix on November 23, 2022.

When Will Wednesday Season 2 Release?

Given the current projections, it appears probable that the release of Wednesday Season 2 might be delayed until late spring or early summer 2025, but is that ideal?

The first season of the Addams Family spin-off was a booming success for several reasons: Tim Burton's creative direction, Jenna Ortega's viral dancing, and being released during the fall season.

Considering the build-up for Season 2 is going to be massive, it could release at any time and be a streaming success. However, Wednesday isn't themed as a sunny summer show, making a potential May or June release feel forced.

If it weren't for the actors' and writers' strikes, it's clear Netflix would've tried to release the second season approximately two years later during Fall 2024.

With Season 2 possibly wrapping up filming in October 2024, there's a possibility that Netflix will sit on the series until the perfect time for its release nearly a year later.

The problem is that Netflix (along with every other major studio) needs to produce and release content as soon as possible, as all of Hollywood was essentially shut down for three months due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

May or June of 2025 is the most likely time Wednesday Season 2 will begin streaming on Netflix.

Wednesday Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.