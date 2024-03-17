Jenna Ortega is back as Wednesday Addams, with Season 2 expected to be streaming on Netflix in 2025.

Wednesday was a global phenomenon and one of the most successful series to ever stream on Netflix. It broke a record held by Stranger Things Season 4, topping the Netflix Top 10 TV chart with 341.2 million hours viewed in its premiere week.

This level of popularity warranted a Season 2, which was quickly greenlit. Ortega returned to not only star but also produce this season. Following the 2023 Hollywood strikes, Wednesday Season 2 is ready to begin filming.

Wednesday is gearing up for Season 2, with filming set to begin in late April.

The upcoming season will see a location change, as it moves from Romania, where Season 1 was shot, to Ireland.

According to Deadline, executive producer Steve Stark cited creative challenges in Romania and expressed excitement about filming in Ireland, where he had previously worked on projects like Vikings.

Stark highlighted the appeal of Ireland for filming, mentioning "Romania was an amazing place to shoot creatively" for Season 1, however citing some challenges:

"Romania was an amazing place to shoot creatively, but challenging in a lot of ways."

Heading into Season 2, "London or Ireland were two choices," Stark said. He then mentioned they "got an amazing deal at the same studio" where they shot Vikings, leading to this location change:

"London or Ireland were two choices. The main reason for me was I shot 113 episodes of 'Vikings' in Ireland. Love Ireland. We got an amazing deal at the same studio we shot 'Vikings' in. 'Vikings' is probably ending, so we moved back in there."

The decision to relocate reflects the production team's desire for a fresh setting and potentially smoother operations compared to the challenges faced in Romania during the first season.

While details about Season 2's storyline have yet to be revealed, the shift to Ireland hints at new creative opportunities and visual aesthetics for the beloved Addams Family spin-off.

When Will Wednesday Season 2 Release on Netflix?

Based on production starting in late April, Wednesday Season 2 will likely be released in late spring or early summer 2025.

Fans initially speculated that Season 2 of Wednesday might debut in early 2025. It's now anticipated to follow a timeline similar to Season 1, filmed from September 2021 to March 2022 and premiered on Netflix on November 23, 2022.

Filming could wrap up in October 2024, so fans will be excited to learn when Netflix plans to release the highly anticipated series.

Based on Season 1's post-production timeline, May or June 2025 are the most likely months when Wednesday Season 2 will premiere.

Season 1 of Wednesday is streaming now on Netflix.

