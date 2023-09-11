Wednesday Season 2 Designer Might've Just Spoiled a Major New Setting

An exciting new setting for Wednesday Season 2 has been teased by the show's costume designer.

The exact plot details of Wednesday Season 2 are still shrouded in secrecy, but Season 1's ending managed to set the stage for an exciting sophomore run.

At the end of the show's debut season on Netflix, Wednesday can be seen heading back to the Addams Family mansion after successfully defeating Marilyn Thornhill and Hyde in Nevermore Academy.

Will Wednesday Season 2 Feature the Addams Family Mansion?

In an interview with Variety, Wednesday costume designer Colleen Atwood teased what to expect in Season 2.

Atwood shared that Catherine Zeta-Jones' Morticia Addams will have "a lot of looks" in the show's sophomore run, with her even saying that the series will showcase the character's "around-the-house looks:"

“In season 2 she’ll have a lot of looks, so it will be really fun to see what Morticia does when she’s out of the dress and into around-the-house looks.”

The costume designer's comments indicate that Season 2 will heavily feature the interior of the Addams Family mansion.

In Season 1, the iconic mansion was only featured during the show's debut episode at the time when Wednesday reminisced about the death of her pet scorpion named Nero:

The exact clip can be spotted during the 44:44 mark of Wednesday Season 1's first episode.

Atwood worked on crafting Morticia Adam's dress in the series. When asked how she was able to work with a limited color palette on the series (the Addams family always wears black), the designer admitted that "it's a great world to be limited in:"

“When you use black and white you’re limited, but if you’re going to be limited it’s a great world to be limited in. You can juxtaposition the two colors in different ways graphically that can make things look very different.”

Why the Addams Family Mansion Is a Perfect Season 2 Setting

It isn't surprising that Wednesday Season 2 will feature the Addams Family mansion and Wednesday's other family members even more.

After heavily showcasing Nevermore Academy and Wednesday's relationship with her peers, the show's sophomore run is poised to explore the titular character's history with her family.

In fact, Wednesday showrunner Miles Millar told TV Line in November 2022 that Morticia and Wednesday's relationship will be pushed to the forefront in Season 2, teasing that the dynamic is "essential:"

“We felt like we just touched the surface with those characters and the actors are so amazing in those roles.…Catherine [Zeta-Jones] is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important.”

Aside from the mother-daughter relationship, seeing more of the mansion could also allow fans to uncover different Easter eggs from Addams Family lore while also featuring more family members, such as Cousin Itt and Grandmama.

Wednesday Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.