Wednesday Season 2 Will Give 3 Main Characters Even Bigger Roles (Confirmed)

Fans of the Addams Family will be pleased to know that several family members will have an expanded role in Season 2 of Wednesday. The Netflix supernatural teen series has largely focused on the titular Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) outside her family ties, as she attends boarding school at Nevermore Academy. While the Addamses did appear throughout Wednesday, it was sparingly, but Season 2 is set to change that.

Wednesday is one of Netflix's most-watched original drama series of all time and will return for Season 2 in two parts on August 6 and September 3.

These Wednesday Characters Will Have Bigger Stories in Season 2

Wednesday creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar revealed in a new sneak peek trailer for the Netflix series that Season 2 will "bring the family to Nevermore" and "delve deeper" into their stories. This includes introducing some new Addams Family members to the series and expanding the roles of Wednesday's immediate family circle:

Morticia Addams

Netflix

Catherine Zeta-Jones brilliantly brought Wednesday's mother, Morticia Addams, to life in Season 1, and fans will see much more of their mother-daughter relationship in Season 2. The showrunners confirmed additional screentime for Morticia, saying "[Catherine] really relished this season, having more scenes." Some such scenes show Morticia involved in a fencing match with her daughter, and dealing with some distasteful decor at Nevermore.

Morticia's history as a student at Nevermore helped solve the mystery at the heart of Season 1, and her past may continue to be useful as Season 2's mystery unfolds. However, the teaser makes it apparent that having Morticia so close by may cause tensions between Wednesday and her mother.

Pugsley Addams

Netflix

It was already suspected that Wednesday's brother may have a bigger role in Season 2, after Pugsley was spotted in a new outfit in the Wednesday trailer. This was confirmed in the latest sneak peek as Pugsley is revealed to be enrolling as a new student at Nevermore Academy alongside his sister.

Wednesday is shown laying out the ground rules for Pugsley in the teaser, but it seems her brother's mischievous personality and electrifying powers may ostracize him at the new school, with director Tim Burton revealing "[Pugsley] is an outcast among outcasts this season." The actor behind Pugsley, Isaac Ordonez, revealed the character's loneliness, saying, "he wants to fit in, and he really wants a friend."

Gomez Addams

Netflix

The Addams family would not be complete without its overbearing, over-excited father figure, Gomez (played by Luis Guzmán).

After being arrested and suspected of murder in Season 1, Gomez's return to Nevermore could be tenuous (some even speculate he may be connected to Steve Buscemi's new character). However, it appears that Gomez's primary purpose in Wednesday Season 2 is mentoring his son, Pugsley, as he begins at Nevemore Academy. Gough and Miller tease in the sneak peek that audiences will "see the father-son story evolve over the season."

Wednesday will also introduce several new characters in Season 2, which you can read about here.