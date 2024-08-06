The director of photography (DP) behind House of the Dragon’s most iconic shot talked about how they created that moment, alongside all the other fun dragon sequences in Season 2 Episode 6/7.

House of the Dragon, and the original series Game of Thrones, is known for how beautiful and cinematic it can look. From shots of Daenerys receiving her dragon eggs, the endless Wall of the North, and the larger-than-life battle scenes—some can be paintings come to life.

With Season 2, Episode 7, House of the Dragon offered what might be its most iconic shot to date, Emma D’ Arcy’s Rhaenyra standing at Dragonstone with multiple dragons in the background, cementing her badass legacy as the true Queen of Kings Landing.

Creating That Iconic Rhaenyra Shot In House of the Dragon

HBO

In an exclusive interview with The Direct's Russ Milheim, House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 6 and 7 DP Vanja Cernjul discussed the big dragon scenes, including Rhaenyra's iconic shot at Dragonstone.

Cernjul revealed that he and director Loni Peristere had been thinking about that specific shot "for a long time," intending to make "it as iconic as it could possibly be:"

"Well that actual shot, Loni [Peristere] was thinking about that shot for a long time. How could we make it as iconic as it could possibly be? We storyboarded a couple of times and just tried to figure out which dragon is supposed to be where and what would be the proper lens to achieve this composition. That's, of course, hard to do when you're in London, and the scene is supposed to take place in Wales. We had to come up with something that the visual effects could use to start planning what they have to do to make that shot happen."

He went on to explain that after several different drawings, storyboards, and Photoshop sessions, they used that information and found "the perfect position on location:"

"That shot took a lot of our time and attention. We drew it several different times. And then Loni knew what the shot was supposed to be, but we couldn't figure out the right composition. Finally, I cropped all the elements from the shots in from all the storyboards, and I went to Photoshop, and I started playing with how far away this dragon would be and how far away the dragon sitting on top of the [mountain] would be. After a while, we came up with a sketch of what we really wanted the shot to be, and on location, we found the perfect position, and it worked out."

Both of Cernjul's Season 2 episodes heavily involved dragons, including some never-before-seen set pieces, such as when Rhaenyra sent countless people to be picked out by her dragons.

This moment took "a lot of [their] attention," as it was the first time audiences saw "where the dragons lived" and "how the Dragon Riders get onto the dragons:"

"Well, the scene, the big set piece from Episode 7 at Dragon Mount, took a lot of our attention and a lot of our time in pre-production. First of all, it was the first time we saw this set; it was never seen before in season one. This is the first time we've seen this place where the dragons live and where they're kept. It's the first time we also saw how the Dragon Riders get onto the dragons."

"We had to imagine that the actual space was 10 or 20 times larger than the actual stage," the House of the Dragon creative went on to describe:

"A lot of the planning went into it because it's supposed to be a huge, massive cave where these enormous creatures live. And, of course, we couldn't build a set like that because I don't know if a cave of that size even exists in the world. So we have a very large, very big stage at the Warner Brothers Studios in London, but we had to imagine that the actual space was 10 or 20 times larger than the actual stage. The only piece that was built was the dock where the Dragon Riders actually get onto the dragons..."

Cernjul revealed that the visual effects team pulled together a neat virtual rig on an iPad that allowed the team to see what the fictional space would look like on stage:

"We had an idea of what the space was supposed to look like, but it was a challenge to navigate the scale… Imagining these enormous creatures. Trying to measure something so big moving in an enormously huge space was difficult, and luckily, we had our visual effects department provides us with a kind of a viewfinder with the iPad that could show us--if you looked at the iPad and you moved it around, it would show you what the space that you're looking at, is supposed to look like in the final [product] once it was built in the visual effects building."

The DP reiterated how he had "never done it before," and it was extremely challenging to "[manage] the scales of things in front of you that don't exist:"

"I've never done it before, and managing the scales of things in front of you that don't exist was a big challenge. Of course, visual effects have helped us. They had one large blue head of a dragon that the puppeteers moved around so that we could have a sense of where the dragon was in space. And that was a big help. Also, for the whole crew to imagine what was actually going on was something that was really difficult to orchestrate."

The team also used the on-set speaker system, dubbed the "Voice of God" to simply organize people:

"And the director Loni Peristere, who directed Episode 207, came up with this interesting technique—he used the audio system that we always have available on the set, which is basically just a speaker, like one large speaker with a microphone. It's normally called Voice of God. It's normally used when a director has to direct a large group of people or, in the first AD, has to communicate with a lot of people…"

Director Loni Peristere would then describe what was happening even becoming the dragon himself to set the stage for the actors:

"So Loni used this audio system to describe what was happening as we were filming and what was happening as the cameras were rolling. So he would be, as the actors were getting into the scene, he would describe where the dragon is and what was happening. And he also went as far as basically becoming a dragon. He started to breathe like a dragon and was the dragon in the scene. He was amazing. He would breathe heavily when the dragon was close to the actors. It was a great way of getting us all onto the same page of what's happening as the cameras are rolling."

However, seeing the dragons and dealing with the actors on the ground is one thing, but when the two meet in the middle, audiences get some thrilling dragon-riding scenes.

The collective goal for the directors of photography behind the scenes was "to make the dragon riding look as realistic as possible:"

"One of the things we were trying to accomplish this season was to make the dragonriding look as realistic as possible. There were four DPs this season, and we all got together and tried to figure out the most objective way to film the dragon riding. So, how can we film the scenes on the dragon as if the camera was on the dragon. The camera operator was on the dragon handheld, covering the actors and covering the whole experience which is aesthetically difficult to do because dragon riding scenes are typically filmed on this device called The Buck which is something like a mechanical bull."

"Ours was much larger," the DP clarified, adding how they were "complicated mechanical devices that were programmed by the visual effects department:"

"Ours was much larger because it was not supposed to simulate riding a bull but a dragon. They were very tall on these complicated mechanical devices that were programmed by the visual effects department and the special effects departments to simulate what the dragon is supposed to do in the scene, based on the Pre-Viz animation that we had designed. And, of course, it was impossible to have camera operators sit on the back with the actor. It would be unsafe, of course."

Continuing, he explained how "it was important to have all the movement be nodal:"

"For visual effects purposes, it was important to have all the movement be nodal and all the movement to be recorded. So, what we came up with was a stabilized Libra remote head mounted on the back, and then we had a handheld moose on the ground that operators had on their shoulders, and they were reacting. And they had a monitor on the moose so they could see what the camera on the lever was seeing on the back. They would use handheld movement to keep the characters in the frame."

One particular challenge the DPs faced was trying to make the dragon riding look convincing despite the cameraman being stable on the ground, having to give a half exercise ball to the camera operators to give the illusion of instability:

"When we first did the tests, it was obvious that it was hard for operators to simulate what it would be like if they were on the back of the buck because they were stable on the ground. So we came up with this little trick where we brought a half-bounce ball from the nearby gym on the day of the test day and asked the camera operator to stand on it. So that he could be thrown a little bit out of balance so that it would look like they're not completely stable on the ground."

"That simple trick worked out," Cernjul, calling it "one of the little extra things" that made it all work:

"And that simple trick worked out. I'm grateful that our operators were happy to try anything to make the shot happen. So that was one of the little extra things that they put in the new dragon riding scenes that was very low tech, but it worked really well."

House of the Dragon is now streaming on Max.

