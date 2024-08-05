Otto Hightower is finally back in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 8, but not in the way many likely expected as he is seemingly in jail.

Rhys Ifans' Otto Hightower played a major role in House of the Dragon Season 1 when he essentially caused King Viserys I Targaryen to fall in love with Alicent Hightower, Otto's daughter.

This action directly led to Viserys being forced to choose an heir, which in turn directly started the Dance of the Dragons.

Why Was Otto Hightower in Jail in the House of the Dragon Season 2 Finale?

At the end of the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale, Otto Hightower was featured on-screen for the first time since Season 2, Episode 2, which was when he was fired by Aegon II Targaryen from his position as Hand of the King.

While Otto did briefly appear in the season finale, it wasn't in a manner that many likely expected, as he was locked in some sort of cage or jail cell with no means of escape.

The last time fans heard directly from Otto, he said he would travel to Oldtown where the rest of the Hightowers reside, and group up with Daeron Targaryen, the youngest son of Viserys I and Alicent.

However, he also stated that he would travel to Dorne while on his journey.

After Otto departed and Aegon II was burned by his brother, Aemond, the latter took over the duties of King of Westeros as Prince Regent.

It is important to remember that, during a small council meeting, Larys Strong suggested to Prince Regent Aemond that he needed a Hand, seemingly volunteering himself for the role.

Aemond agreed while also insulting Larys by calling him names, and then instructed the Master of Whisperers to find Otto and call him back to King's Landing, indicating that Otto would resume his position as Hand.

It is unclear if Otto was successful in his own quests, but what is clear is that someone who didn't want him to return to the city seemed to have put a stop to just that.

It is hard to imagine there is anyone in Westeros who could benefit more from Otto being out of the picture than Larys, so the most likely theory is that Larys did just as Aemond instructed and figured out where Otto was.

Then, instead of bringing him back to King's Landing, Larys sets up his capture, which is why he is seen in jail at the end of Season 2.

Why Would Larys Capture Otto?

It may seem a little strange that Larys would want to put Otto in jail, but it is important to look at things from every angle when analyzing the House of the Dragon/Game of Thrones universe.

Yes, Aegon II fired Otto from being his Hand and instead named Criston Cole as Hand, but Cole is currently marching toward the Riverlands and apparently has no will to live based on his conversation with Gwayne Hightower.

It is also important to remember that Aegon has been bedridden, and if Otto were to come back, he would be right by Aegon's side, something that Larys likely would not want.

As of the end of Season 2, Larys has more influence over Aegon than anyone else in Westeros. It seems as though anything Larys says, Aegon listens to. Larys even convinced Aegon to secretly leave King's Landing along with him, showing just how much Aegon trusts him.

Larys likely knew that, if Otto had made it back to King's Landing, he would have never let Aegon even leave the city, much less allow him to go away with Larys.

Therefore, it is only rational to suggest that Larys was the one who set up Otto's capture and put him in jail, as it brought him even closer to Aegon and may have even cemented him as the next Hand of the King.

Where Will Otto Be Seen Next?

Since Otto Hightower is in jail, he will obviously need to be rescued.

Anyone could come find him and break him out, but it seems as though his imprisonment could serve as the perfect introduction for Daeron Targaryen.

Daeron's dragon, Tessarion, was featured in the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale flying above the Hightower fleet, so fans know that Daeron's debut will be sometime soon (read about why he was not in Seasons 1 and 2 here).

Since the Hightowers are not exactly in the position to be in a battle yet, breaking Otto out of jail would be the perfect way to show Daeron in action and establish that he will be a powerful ally for the Greens.

If it were to happen, it is possible that this specific scene could occur as early as the first episode, because, as previously mentioned, Daeron needs to be established in a major way.

House of the Dragon is available to stream on Max.

