This 28-Year-Old Actor Will Be the Lead of Christopher Nolan's Next Movie

It looks like the role of Odysseus may have just been revealed in Christopher Nolan's upcoming adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey.

After months of speculation, Universal Pictures confirmed that Christopher Nolan’s next film will be a big-screen take on one of the oldest known stories: The Odyssey.

Following Nolan's critical success with Oppenheimer, the project is set to begin filming in 2025 using new IMAX film technology and is already generating buzz for its global scope and mythic storytelling.

Tom Holland Set to Lead Christopher Nolan's Next Movie

Deadline recently reported that Tom Holland is the lead in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey film, releasing in 2026.

This came within a larger news story about Holland producing and starring in an upcoming movie, The Partner, based on the 1997 novel by the same name by John Grisham.

Holland being the lead of The Odyssey, presumably as Odysseus, may come as a surprise to some who assumed Matt Damon (also cast in Nolan's new movie) would be taking on that part.

Joining Damon and Holland is a star-studded group of modern thespians, including Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron. While full details are under wraps, there is a theory going around that would make Holland only one of a few leads in The Odyssey.

Nolan's next film is just one part of Holland's busy upcoming schedule with The Odessey, Spider-Man 4, and Avengers: Doomsday (a movie he is rumored to have a massive part in) all set to film sometime this year.

Who Is Playing Odysseus in The Odyssey?

Speculation has been swirling around who will play the lead in The Odyssey, with an intriguing theory suggesting that Holland and Damon could both portray Odysseus.

The Odyssey's decades-spanning narrative lends itself to dual casting, with Holland potentially embodying a youthful Odysseus during his adventures in Troy and early trials, while Damon would portray the seasoned hero returning to Ithaca to reclaim his home after the Trojan War.

Having two leading men would highlight Odysseus' transformation from a cunning warrior to a wise but weary survivor.

However, there are a few issues, including the fact that the most recent reporting specifically called Holland the lead. Additionally, the story's 10-year timeline might not justify such a dramatic age shift.

Many have believed that Holland may instead play Telemachus, Odysseus' son, whose subplot involves searching for his father while growing into his own heroism.

Despite this new report, it's important to keep in mind Nolan's shroud of secrecy surrounding this project and that the casting choices may not be so simple.

The Odyssey is set to release on July 17, 2026.