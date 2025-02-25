The Odyssey Movie Set Photos Reveal Exciting Look At Christopher Nolan’s Next Film

Excitement is building for Christopher Nolan's new movie The Odyssey following new images from the set have appeared online.

Following the director's wins at the 2024 Academy Awards with Oppenheimer, Nolan's next movie is of great interest.

The Odyssey marks new territory for Nolan as the director embarks on a fantasy adaptation of Homer's classic Greek poem with a crew of A-list cast members that could spell trouble for the Avengers.

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Revealed in New Set Photos

The first official image for The Odyssey was released by Universal Pictures last week, confirming that filming on The Odyssey was underway. Since then more photos from the Morocco-based set have made their way online.

Shared by @UnBoxPHD on X, further images from The Odyssey's set have revealed the film's ambitious production design and scale.

One image reveals the large Trojan Horse that Odysseus uses to infiltrate the Trojan walls and defeat their armies.

Further imagery shows Greek soldiers in costume on the set of The Odyssey, wearing similar attire to Odysseus from the official image (who is confirmed to be played by Matt Damon, not Tom Holland as was suspected.)

Other pictures show various Ancient Greek cities being built for The Odyssey, with the sheer size and details of the sets confirming that Nolan will once again be favoring practicality over VFX.

What These Set Photos Reveal About The Odyssey Movie

It's been many years since a filmmaker has attempted to bring the entirety of Homer's poem to the screen and these set photos reveal that Nolan intends to do the Greek epic justice.

The set photos indicate that Nolan's The Odyssey will cover the Trojan War, which occurs in the lead-up to the events within Homer's poem. It seems the movie may even recreate the iconic Trojan horse moment on-screen for viewers (something which hasn't been seen on the big screen since 2004's Troy).

The remaining set photos make it difficult to pinpoint at exactly what point of the story the locations will be used for, but the scale and detail are an indicator of how big the budget of Nolan's next film will be.

Nolan went with a smaller budget for Oppenheimer, compared to his previous films, but this first look at The Odyssey suggests his next film will be anything but cheap. In fact, rumors have the film's budget projections around $250 million, which would make The Odyssey Nolan's most expensive film to date.

The Odyssey will be released in theaters on July 17, 2026.