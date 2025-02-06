Adult Swim's latest animated comedy, Common Side Effects, features a stacked cast of fan-favorite funny men and women.

The new series from Joseph Bennett and Steve Hely centers on a pair of former high school friends who reconnect and accidentally stumble into the formula for a miracle drug that could cure every illness on Earth.

This puts the two pals on the radar of various pharmaceutical companies and world governments as they seek to hamper word of the miracle remedy from getting out.

Every Main Character & Actor in Common Side Effects

Dave King - Marshall Cuso

Common Side Effects

Starring as one-half of the series' central duo of former high school friends, Dave King brings to life Marshall Cuso. Now in his 30s, Marshall is a fungal researcher who, after crossing paths with his former pal, Frances, accidentally finds a miracle cure to every illness on Earth through a mysterious blue mushroom.

King formerly wrote on hit series like Parks and Recreation, The Good Place, and FX's English Teacher.

Emily Pendergast - Frances Applewhite

Common Side Effects

The other side of the series' core pair of former friends is Frances Applewhite (voiced by Emily Pendergast). Frances is the one lab partner and former high school crush of Marshall, who now works as the assistant to a powerful pharmaceutical CEO.

Fans may recognize Pendergast for her work in Veep, Love, and We're Doing Good.

Joseph Lee Anderson - Agent Copano

Common Side Effects

Joseph Lee Anderson takes on the role of Agent Copano, a DEA agent quickly sent on the trail of Marshall and Frances' miracle drug. Agent Copano is known for his love of all things conspiracy theories and his close working relationship with Martha Kelly's Agent Harrington.

Anderson is best known for his roles in MacGruber, Tyler Perry's Divorce in the Black, and Young Rock.

Martha Kelly - Agent Harrington

Common Side Effects

Martha Kelly's Agent Harrington works opposite Joseph Lee Anderson's Agent Copano in the DEA's quest to find the mysterious blue mushrooms at the heart of the series. Although Harrington is a bit of a goofball, she takes her job seriously.

Kelly is an Emmy-nominated TV and film star, appearing in big-name titles like Euphoria, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Marriage Story.

Mike Judge - Rick Kruger

Common Side Effects

Mike Judge brings to life the dastardly-yet-entirely-incapable Reutical Pharmaceuticals CEO Rick Kruger in the adult animated series. Described as someone handed the keys to power without ever earning it, Rick is Frances' boss who will do anything to shut down this new miracle cure.

Judge is probably best known as the creator of TV comedy staples Silicon Valley (which has been teased to get a reboot), Beavis and Butthead, and King of the Hill, but he also has credits on Office Space, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and the Spy Kids franchise.

Ben Feldman - Nick

Common Side Effects

Ben Feldman voices Nick, Frances' couch potato boyfriend who would love nothing more than to sit inside and play games in virtual reality all day long—something he (to Frances' dismay) does all too often.

Feldman most recently appeared in the second season of Mayfair Witches on AMC, but can also be seen in Cloverfield, The Perfect Man, and the 2009 Friday the 13th reboot.

Danny Huston - Jonas Backstein

Common Side Effects

While Mike Judge's Rick Kruger may be in charge of Reutical Pharmaceuticals, board member Jonas Backstein (voiced by Danny Huston) is the one pulling all the strings. With deep ties to the federal government, Reutical has the power it does largely because of Jonas' connections.

Huston's previous credits include X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Aviator, and 21 Grams.

Sydney Poitier - Cecily

Common Side Effects

Sydney Poitier's Cecily is between a rock and a hard place in her political career. Working as a politician in the Common Side Effects world, Cecily is financially backed by Jonas and the entire Reutical company, hoping she will do their bidding and tip the scales of government in their favor.

Poitier is the daughter of the renowned actor Sir Sidney Poitier and has appeared in titles such as Death Proof, True Crime, and Nine Lives.

Alan Resnick - Zane

Common Side Effects

Zane (played by Alan Resnick) is Marshall's pet store-owning psychedelics-loving half-brother, who Marshall comes to for help with his sick tortoise.

Resnick can also be seen in Skeleton Crew, where he played the pirate alien merchant Tuut Orial.

Shannon Woodward - Amelia

Common Side Effects

Shannon Woodward plays Amelia (as well as several other characters). Amelia, in particular, appears in an in-series pharmaceutical ad where she shares that she cannot be more happy she is no longer pooping her pants uncontrollably.

Woodward's resume includes credits in The Last of Us Part II, The Boys, and Westworld.

New episodes of Common Side Effects continue every Sunday at 11:30 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.