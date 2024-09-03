During a San Diego Comic-Con roundtable, Silicon Valley actor Thomas Middleditch discussed the possibility of a revival.

The HBO comedy series Silicon Valley returned for its sixth and final season in 2019.

A collaboration between Mike Judge and Alec Berg, the Emmy-winning series took a comedic look at the modern-day epicenter of the high-tech gold rush, where the people most qualified to succeed were the least capable of handling success.

During the last season, Richard (Middleditch) and the Pied Piper team finally saw the fruits of their labor but realized that a more prominent company brought bigger problems. Although the ending seemed definitive, in today's world, there's always room for popular shows to continue in some way.

Thomas Middleditch Addresses Silicon Valley Revival

HBO

While speaking to The Direct during a roundtable interview while promoting the new season of Hulu's Solar Opposites, Thomas Middleditch addressed the possibility of a Silicon Valley revival on HBO.

The actor showed interest, stating, "They've always got a green light from me" but clarified that he's not involved in that process as he has "no idea what they would ever have planned in what capacity:"

"… Bring back in some way? I mean, they've always got a green light from me. But I want to be clear: I'm not the reason why. It's not like HBO and Mike Judge are like, ‘We got to do it,' and I’m like, ‘No, let's let it wait for a bit.’ No, I have no idea what they would ever have planned in what capacity."

Further relaying his love for the series and his future interest, Middleditch called his time on the show "a dream job" and said that he'd "be there in a heartbeat" if a revival happened

But that would be… that was like a dream job. So, if anyone wanted to do it again, I'd be there in a heartbeat. Maybe in like 20 years, so that Richard is really genuinely a lot older. Everybody likes to see old guys do comedy, right?"

Will Silicon Valley Ever Return?

The odds of Silicon Valley Season 7 happening appear low. As Middleditch insinuated, maybe the best time for a revival would be in a few decades.

Silicon Valley ended after its sixth season, as creators Mike Judge and Alec Berg decided it was time to end the series.

They felt that Richard and his Pied Piper team's story had naturally reached its end, and Season 6 provided a fitting conclusion.

In the Silicon Valley finale, Richard and his team discovered that their AI had become so advanced it could decrypt robust encryption schemes, threatening global security. They intentionally sabotaged Pied Piper's launch to prevent disaster, leading to the company's failure. Then, in a flash-forward 10 years later, the group moved on to new, unexpected roles in life.

Silicon Valley is streaming on Max.