Solar Opposites: Co-Creator Talks About Pushing the Limits of the Adult Series (SDCC Roundtable)

Some of the behind-the-scenes process of creating Solar Opposites' adult foul-mouthed and sexual content was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC).

Solar Opposites Season 5 returned to Hulu with the same offbeat humor and sci-fi chaos that fans had come to love.

Picking up where the previous season left off, the Shlorpian family, led by Korvo (voiced by Dan Stevens), found themselves on a new planet, Clervix 3, where they had to navigate an overly competent society.

Meanwhile, the intricate world of the Wallians, a miniature society within the show's universe, continued to evolve, promising new conflicts and adventures.

As always, the season was packed with rapid-fire jokes, pop culture references, and the series' trademark manic energy.

[ Here's Why Korvo's Voice Changed In Solar Opposites ]

Working With Disney on Solar Opposites TV-MA Humor

Hulu

During a roundtable interview with Solar Opposites co-creator Mike McMahan and executive producer Josh Bycel were asked by The Direct's David Thompson about the process of getting certain racy jokes of scenes approved.

Bycel clearly stated, "We never ask for permission" and then discussed working with Disney as a Hulu series:

"We never ask for permission. They are very good. I mean, before Disney- I mean, Disney's a little harder just because it's a massive company. But we break the stories with the writers. We always sort of push as far as we can."

For background on why Bycel mentioned "before Disney," the Mouse House acquired a 60% stake in Hulu in 2019 following its purchase of 21st Century Fox.

Now in 2024, Comcast has become a silent partner while Disney has integrated Hulu into its direct-to-consumer strategy.

McMahan mentioned the recently greenlit Season 6 of Solar Opposites, describing how they "sent in the outline" for an episode of the upcoming season and were shocked they approved it:

"Sometimes we'll send in an outline and be like just waiting to see if they'll let us do it. There's one episode in Season 6, which we've been picked up for, which we're working on already... And when we sent in the outline I was like, 'There's no way this is getting approved.' They're like, 'Yeah, okay.'"

After Bycel joked about getting into trouble for referencing Star Wars, McMahan did mention that they'll "instantly get a call from legal" if they use "any Disney IP stuff:"

"If there's any Disney IP stuff we instantly get a call from legal where they're like, 'Guys we've talked about this. Wolverine can't do this.'"

More specifically on the show, co-creator McMahan did admit that they have got told, "Don't do that," when it comes to some ideas for Terry's T-shirts:

"There's a lot of Terry's t-shirts that we've gotten calls from legal on being like, 'Don't do that.' and we're like, "C'mon!'"

In Season 5 of Solar Opposites, Terry's shirts continue to feature a mix of pop culture references and humorous slogans, such as a "Curvy Queen" Dairy Queen parody and a "Hocus Wokeus" Disney jab.

These new designs, alongside past favorites, reflect the show's ongoing blend of sci-fi antics and comedic commentary.

Fans can see where the creatives pushed the boundaries of Solar Opposites Season 5 on Hulu, where all 11 episodes are streaming.

Read more about other projects streaming on Hulu here:

Behind-the-Scenes of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes VFX (SDCC Exclusive)

Tell Me Lies Season 2 Release Schedule of Episodes Gets Revealed

The Bear Season 4 Release, Cast & Everything We Know