One of Disney Channel's Best Cancelled Shows Eyeing Big Return

Fans got a tease that one highly-celebrated Disney Channel show may be eyeing a return after being cancelled. The beloved Disney series, Amphibia, ran on the network from 2019 to 2022, following a young girl transported to a wonderful world inhabited by frogs and other amphibians. The show, during its three-season run, earned heaps of praise, racking up a stellar 8.3/10 score on IMDb, with critics handing out plaudits for its lovable characters, colorful world, and thoughtful approach to more mature subjects like bullying and emotional manipulation.

Despite being cancelled in 2022, Amphibia creator Matt Braly offered a tease of what may be to come for the series during a recent Comic-Con appearance. What this continuation looks like remains to be seen, but Braly seems adamant that he is ready to return to the world of the Brenda Song-led animated series.

Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), Braly revealed (via Laughing Place) he is actively exploring a continuation of the acclaimed Disney Channel Amphibia series. However, it may not be a proper Season 4.

"[It's] not a television show per se," he posited during the Amphibia Farewell Panel at SDCC 2025, adding that he thinks it would be " fun to return to the characters and world:"

"Not a television show per se...but I do think it would be fun to return to the characters and world in a very unexpected way."

What this actually looks like is unclear, but some seem to think it could be something like a mini-series, special, or adaptation for another medium.

Amphibia starred Brenda Song from The Suite Life of Zack & Cody as Anne Boonchuy, an independent, adventurous preteen magically transported to a wondrous world inhabited by talking amphibians. Although the series has been critically lauded, it was cancelled in 2022 after just three seasons (only 58 episodes).

How Will Amphibia Continue?

Disney Channel

Considering how highly fans regard Amphibia, it will almost surely be an exciting surprise to hear that the show's creative team is looking at bringing it back in some form.

There is no telling what this could look like, as an official announcement has not yet been made, but there are a variety of ways the lauded animated show could come back.

Disney has not been averse to bringing back these sorts of animated series with full-fledged revivals recently (just look at what is happening with the beloved Phineas & Ferb series), but judging from Braly's comments about this new Amphibia project, it seems unlikely that a full Season 4 order would happen.

What seems more probable is a special or short mini-series, released as one final goodbye for fans of the show's first three seasons.

Other acclaimed animated series, like The Owl House and Gravity Falls, have found success, expanding their stories into comic books, if that is something Braly and the team wanted to consider for Amphibia.

In fact, as a part of Braly's SDCC 20225 appearance, he revealed Amphibia: Strange Journey (a ten-issue Amphibia graphic novel series), potentially hinting at an even bigger comic book-based future for the hit series.

Whatever it is, fans are getting more, and for those who were so disappointed by the beloved show's abrupt cancellation, that is all you can ask for.