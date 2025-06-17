Marvel Studios may be skipping its traditional Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) this year, but that doesn't mean fans won't get any announcements from the MCU. While the studio is opting out of a major stage presence, smaller panels and surprise reveals are still set to happen this July in Southern California.

Marvel Studios is officially skipping its coveted Hall H panel during SDCC's prime Saturday night slot, a move that left many fans wondering what, if any, MCU news will break during the event. However, according to insider Alex Perez, Marvel Animation is expected to host its own panel on Friday, July 25, "as usual," suggesting that updates are still on the horizon. This likely means fans can expect news or sneak peeks for several upcoming animated titles under the Marvel Studios Animation banner.

Marvel Studios' absence from Hall H in 2025 comes down to timing more than anything. The studio chose to sit out this year because it doesn't have a new theatrical release to promote during the event. While The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens the same weekend as SDCC, Marvel is deep into production on Avengers: Doomsday, which was recently pushed to December 18, 2026. With limited footage or major announcements ready, the studio felt it was not the right moment to host its signature panel. Instead, its presence this year is seemingly shifting toward animation, offering fans different but exciting announcements for what's next for the MCU on Disney+ in 2025 and 2026.

Marvel Animation Shows Headed to SDCC

Scheduled to premiere on August 6, 2025, Eyes of Wakanda is the next chapter in the Black Panther universe and could be a major focus at the SDCC Marvel Animation panel. Given its proximity to the convention, Marvel Studios may use the panel to unveil an extended trailer or premiere the first episode exclusively for attendees.

With Ryan Coogler's involvement and teases of a new character named Noni, fans should expect a deeper dive into Wakandan lore that spans generations. The D23 footage hinted at a "glowing fist," which suggests the inclusion of a new Iron Fist, potentially reimagined with ties to Wakanda.

Marvel Zombies arrives on Disney+ October 3, 2025, and stands out as possibly Marvel Animation's boldest project yet, with a confirmed TV-MA rating and a brutal, post-apocalyptic setting.

D23 footage revealed Wenwu, Shang-Chi, and Katy fighting off Skrull bandits in a wasteland, suggesting a surprising continuation of the Shang-Chi storyline in an alternate timeline. At SDCC, Marvel may deliver a more intense look at this world, possibly with an uncensored trailer, new cast confirmations, or a breakdown of the four event-style episodes. The show's anthology format opens the door for appearances from lesser-used MCU characters or even some fan-favorite actors returning in unexpected ways.

While a specific release date in 2026 for X-Men '97 Season 2 has yet to be announced, the show remains one of Marvel Animation's most anticipated returns, especially after its critically acclaimed first season. D23 2024 confirmed over a dozen characters, with Bishop taking on a more central role and Danger making her debut.

At SDCC this year, Marvel could unveil a full teaser trailer, confirm a release window in 2026, or even surprise fans with a finished episode screening. With Season 1 ending on major cliffhangers, the SDCC panel will likely spotlight how those threads will evolve.

With production on Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 well underway, SDCC 2025 might be the first major event to spotlight the web-slinger's sophomore outing.

Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios, confirmed that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 will debut in 2026 and, despite early production hurdles, the goal is to release new seasons annually moving forward.

The SDCC panel may offer a first look at how Peter Parker continues evolving in this alternate continuity, especially after the symbiote's introduction and his developing relationship with Norman Osborn. With the confirmation of at least three seasons in total, Marvel Animation may also tease how the team is structuring Spider-Man's larger narrative arc across the high school series and tease other familiar MCU characters set to appear.