Behind-the-Scenes of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes VFX (SDCC Exclusive)

During a Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes press line at San Diego Comic-Con, the cast and crew discussed some of the details behind its impressive special effects.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is now on a journey through home media, streaming Hulu, and will release its Blu-ray and other physical version on August 27.

The Blu-ray versions will feature a special bonus, Inside The Lens: The Raw Cut, which presents a full-length alternative cut showcasing the film's production process and the actors' raw motion-capture performances prior to the addition of visual effects.

[ Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Director Confirms What We All Suspected About the Ending ]

Behind-the-Scenes of The Planet of the Apes Raw Cut

Disney

During an exclusive interview with The Direct's David Thompson at San Diego Comic-Con, star Kevin Durand (Proximus Caesar) spoke about the idea of his motion capture performance soon being on display.

Durand called the Inside The Lens: The Raw Cut coming soon "a revelation" as it "really honored the performances:"

"It's a revelation. I'm so excited, because, you know, the amazing people, what it truly took, their gifts and talents, and really honored the performances."

Film Editor Dan Zimmerman described Inside The Lens: The Raw Cut as "an amazing way to watch exactly the process of editorial to final product."

He explained that it'll show audiences "how rough it is that [the editors] have to deal with" but ultimately, "when the magic trick happens" how amazing it is:

"It's an amazing way to watch exactly the process of editorial to final product and ...what we have to visualize and then what becomes reality, you know, which is amazing. But it also does show you...how rough it is that we have to deal with, and we have to kind of like go along with it. And then when the magic trick happens, where they become apes and you see it for the first time, you're like, 'Oh my gosh, I have to actually rethink this a little bit, because it's amazing."

Erik Winquist, the VFX Supervisor at Wētā FX, dove into some of the challenges of creating the world shown in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

He specifically mentioned that "water was bar none the big challenge" to add in post-production:

"The water was bar none the big challenge on this movie. Both having to portray it and make sure that it tied into the level of reality of the live action that we're shooting, but then also how that water was going to affect the apes."

He went on to add that how the water impacted the apes, namely Raka, was a big part of the process, needing it to "sheet off of them believably:"

"The fact that we've now got to dunk them in the water, and that water has to sheet off of them believably, and ultimately affect Raka in the way that it does."

Watch the full interviews with the cast and crew of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes:

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is now streaming on Hulu.

Read more about Planet of the Apes here:

What Happened to Caesar in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Explained

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Box Office & Profit Breakdown

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Budget Gets Surprising Confirmation from Director (Exclusive)