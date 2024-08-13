Here's Why Korvo's Voice Changed In Solar Opposites

Audiences catching up on Solar Opposites (streaming on Hulu) are confused about why Korvo's voice changes in Season 4.

Solar Opposites is an American adult animated sitcom created by Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan for Hulu and premiered in 2020.

The show follows a family of aliens from Planet Shlorp who crash-land on Earth and struggle with their new life, featuring parallel storylines including a human society shrunk and imprisoned in a terrarium and intergalactic police officers known as the SilverCops.

As Season 5 recently began releasing episodes, many fans are watching the prior seasons of the series and are confused by a key voice change during the third season.

Why Korvo's Voice Changed In Season 4

Dan Stevens replaced Justin Roiland as the voice of Korvo in Solar Opposites for Season 4, which aired in 2023.

Roiland, who co-created the series, was dismissed from the show in January 2023 following domestic violence charges that were later dropped.

Stevens took over the role of Korvo, an alien who despises Earth and yearns to return to his home planet. In addition, Roiland was also replaced in Rick and Morty for its seventh season, which followed similar controversies.

In August 2020, Roiland faced serious allegations, including felony domestic battery and false imprisonment, but the charges were not publicly known until 2023.

The case against him was eventually dismissed due to insufficient evidence, leading Roiland to release a statement condemning the allegations as false and expressing his disappointment in the swift judgment he faced.

Despite the dismissal, further controversies emerged, including multiple claims of inappropriate behavior and interactions with minors, which led to Roiland being removed from Rick and Morty, Koala Man, and other projects, significantly impacting his career.

Who Is Dan Stevens? Korvo Voice Explained

Daniel Stevens is known for his roles as Matthew Crawley in Downton Abbey and David in The Guest.

His diverse filmography (with a mix of live-action and animation) includes starring in Beauty and the Beast and Legion before appearing as Trapper in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

As for Solar Opposites, the show embraced this change by giving Korvo a new, distinctly British voice, a departure from Roiland's original portrayal.

Stevens told ComicBook about this initial audition when "they were looking for the voice" and how co-creator Mike McMahan "found the idea of this angry, very particular kind of Brit very funny:"

"When they were looking for the voice, I just threw my hat into the ring. Mike [McMahan] found the idea of this angry, very particular kind of Brit very funny. I felt they came up with a very sweet and simple and silly way of just being like, 'Okay, it's different now.'"

Stevens further explained that the producers wanted his "native accent" and the key goal was the preserve "the tone of Korvo and the character:"

"They wanted me to do my native accent and it was really just about preserving the tone of Korvo and the character. He's a very fastidious character, who's a guy on a mission who's a bit pissed off to be on this shitty planet but is going to make the most of it, is helplessly in love with Terry."

All episodes of Solar Opposites Season 5, totaling 11 episodes, were released on Hulu on Monday, August 12.

