Jared Keeso is back to lead the cast of Shoresy Season 3 on Hulu.

Shoresy is a spinoff of Letterkenny which focuses on the titular hockey player as he transforms the Sudbury Bulldogs into a winning team after losing 20 straight games in the Triple A-level Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (NOSHO).

Season 3 sees Shoresy and the Sudbury Bulldogs continuing their dominance in the NOSHO after a stellar performance in Season 2. However, distractions like women and other personal issues may hinder their chance to reach their ultimate goal.

Shoresy Season 3 premiered in the United States on Hulu on June 21.

Every Main Cast Member of Shoresy Season 3

Jared Keeso - "Shoresy" Shore

Jared Keeso

Jared Keeso reprises his role as "Shoresy" Shore in Season 3 of the Letterkenny spin-off.

Shoresy has built a reputation for being a foul-mouthed player in the skating rink. He uses his tenacious attitude toward opponents as his fuel to help the Sudbury Bulldogs win important games after a string of losses.

In Season 3, Shoresy must continue to lead the team against stronger opponents, but the question remains if he can keep up with the pressure and outside expectations.

Elsewhere in the series, Shoresy's romantic feelings with Laura also take the spotlight.

Keeso is best known for his roles in Elysium, 19-2, and Heritage Minutes.

Tasya Teles - Nat

Tasya Teles

Tasya Teles is back as Nat, the owner and general manager of the Sudbury Bulldogs.

It is a good thing that the Sudbury Bulldogs have piled up wins in the first two seasons, considering that Nat hates to lose.

Being accustomed to the Bulldogs' winning ways might backfire for Nat in Season 3 since there is no telling how she would react if the team gets back to being on the losing end of games.

Teles' most recognizable role is playing Echo in over 50 episodes of The 100. The actress also starred in Prison Break, Supernatural, and iZombie.

Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat - Sanguinet

Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat

Sanguinet (played by Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat) is Shoresy's teammate and close friend in the Sudbury Bulldogs.

Sanguinet and Shoresy serve as the Sudbury Bulldogs' leaders and his role is crucial in making sure that the team and his friend are in check.

Kytwayhat's other notable credits include Warrior Strong, Prey, and Tribal.

Blair Lamora - Ziigwan

Blair Lamora

Blair Lamora stars as Ziigwan (aka Ziig) in Shoresy Season 3.

Ziigwan is one of Nat's assistants who helps her in making decisions for the Bulldogs.

While she is fierce at times, Ziigwan helps the Bulldogs maintain their composure amid the challenges that await.

Lamora can be seen in Alaska Daily, Cafe Daughter, and Outlander.

Keilani Elizabeth Rose - Miigwan

Keilani Elizabeth Rose

Miigwan (aka Miig) is another member of the Sudbury Bulldogs who hates losing. The character is played on-screen by Keilani Elizabeth Rose.

Miig and Ziig are the inseparable duos of the team who is best known for their sass and humorous quips. They are also Nat's sidekicks.

Rose has credits in Skymed, Breathe, and The Sinners.

Jonathan-Ismaël Diaby - "Dolo"

Jonathan-Ismaël Diaby

Returning to the world of Shoresy is Jonathan-Ismaël Diaby as Dolo. The actor plays himself in the series, revealing that Dolo was a former third-round pick in the National Hockey League (NHL).

Diaby is a real-life hockey player and Shoresy is his only major acting credit.

Terry Ryan - Ted Hitchcock

Terry Ryan

Terry Ryan plays Ted "Hitch" Hitchcock, a member of the Sudbury Bulldogs who sometimes gets distracted by women.

Although he and some other team members tend to lose focus on their goal of winning a championship, Hitch points out in Season 3, Episode 1 that injuries may be a key factor in why they are losing their groove as a team.

Ryan is known for his roles in Son of a Critch, Maid for Revenge, and Hudson & Rex.

Ryan McDonell - Mark Michaels

Ryan McDonell

Ryan McDonell appears as Mark Michaels, the Sudbury Bulldogs' goalie who only wants nothing but to earn the respect of his teammates.

McDonell has over 40 credits to his name, with roles in Smallville, The Devout, and Battlestar Galactica.

Camille Sullivan - Laura Mohr

Camille Sullivan

Camille Sullivan returns in Season 3 as Laura Mohr, Shoresy's romantic interest in the series.

The show's Season 2 finale sees Laura finally giving Shoresy a chance by inviting her over to her place, but he surprisingly denies the invitation.

Despite that setback, the fact that Laura already gave Shoresy a chance could mean that she is ready to take things to another level with the foul-mouthed hockey player.

Sullivan has over 80 credits to her name, with roles in The Disappearance, Exile, and The Island Between Tides.

Max Bouffard - Jean-Jacques François Jacques-Jean ("JJ Frankie JJ")

Max Bouffard

Max Bouffard's Jean-Jacques François Jacques-Jean (aka JJ Frankie JJ) is Shoresy's rival-turned-teammate.

Bouffard also appeared as JJ Frankie JJ in Letterkenny.

Aside from his acting credits, he also worked in the camera and electrical department in shows like Chucky, The Lake, and The Silencing.

Andrew Antsanen - Brant "Goody" Goodleaf

Andrew Antsanen

Andrew Antsanen brings Brant "Goody" Goodleaf to life in Shoresy Season 3.

At the start of the new season, Goody is still reeling from the injury that he suffered from the previous game and he needs a sling to function in his day-to-day activities.

Shoresy is Antsanen's only major acting credit outside of an appearance in a podcast series titled The Produce Stand in 2023.

Kim Cloutier - Anik Archambaul

Kim Cloutier

Kim Cloutier appears as Anik Archambaul, the host of the Questionable Call segment of Shoresy Season 3.

Questionable Call is a hot takes hockey program similar to ESPN's First Take led by Stephen A. Smith.

Cloutier is an underwear and fashion model best known for her roles in Letterkenny, The Hole, and Donny!.

Nick Laporte - Gord Gallant

Nick Laporte

Nick Laporte guest stars in Shoresy Season 3, Episode 2 as Gord Gallant, the captain of the Charlottetown Reds who are the Bulldogs' new opponents.

Gord also becomes Shoresy's rival in Laura's attention since he appears to be attracted to her after their initial interview.

Shoresy is Laporte's first major acting credit. He is also a football player in real life.

All episodes of Shoresy Season 3 are streaming on Hulu.

