Shoresy Season 4 has stunning additions to its guest star lineup, which includes real-life players from the National Hockey League (NHL) Doug Gilmore and Sean Avery, TSN hockey reporter Kenzie Lalonde, and Odd Squad alum Isaac Kragten.

The latest season of the Letterkenny spin-off follows Jared Keeso's Shoresy as he is forced into retirement after a tragic Season 3 ending where he suffered several concussions.

Shoresy Season 4 premiered on Hulu on February 26.

Shoresy Season 4 Cast Guide: Every Main Actor Who Appears

Jared Keeso - “Shoresy” Shore

Jared Keeso

Jared Keeso returns to headline the cast of Shoresy Season 4 as the titular hockey player.

At the center of Shoresy's story in the new season is his adjustment toward life after hockey following an injury-riddled Season 3 due to suffering from a series of concussions.

Season 4 begins with Shoresy as a host on BRROdude’s new hockey show, 3-on-1, but he appears to be not on board with his newfound role.

Keeso's other feature credits include Elysium, 19-2, and Heritage Minutes.

Tasya Teles - Nat

Tasya Teles

After making a prominent appearance as part of the cast of Shoresy Season 3, Tasya Teles returns as Nat in the new season. The character serves as the owner and general manager of Shoresy's team, Sudbury Bulldogs.

Nat starts Season 4 by being concerned over the Bulldogs' excessive celebrating following their triumphant win in the previous season.

She also takes it upon herself to make sure that Shoresy will have a smooth recovery following his injuries.

Teles can also be seen in Prison Break, Supernatural, and iZombie.

Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat - Sanguinet

Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat

Sanguinet (played by Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat) is one of Shoresy's close friends and teammates in the Sudbury Bulldogs.

As Shoresy transitions into a non-active hockey duty on ice, Nat wants him to coach the Bulldogs alongside Sanguinet.

Kytwayhat has credits in Warrior Strong, Prey, and Tribal.

Blair Lamora - Ziigwan

Blair Lamora

Blair Lamora returns as Ziigwan (aka Ziig) in Shoresy Season 4.

As Nat's assistant, Ziig is crucial in helping her swift and important decisions for the Bulldogs.

In Season 4, Ziig is tasked with reminding the team to not ruin their positive image following their successful season. Doing so would help them propel to new heights as long as they don't mess up their reputation.

Lamora's notable credits include Alaska Daily, Cafe Daughter, and Outlander.

Keilani Elizabeth Rose - Miigwan

Keilani Elizabeth Rose

Returning to the role of Miigwan in Shoresy Season 4 is Keilani Elizabeth Rose.

While working alongside Ziig to keep the Bulldogs in check, Miig shares her concerns about the herculean task assigned to them, knowing full well that the team is determined to get invited to an exclusive party called Weird Sudbury.

Rose also starred in Skymed, Breathe, and The Sinners.

Jonathan-Ismaël Diaby - “Dolo”

Jonathan-Ismaël Diaby

Jonathan-Ismaël Diaby appears as Dolo, a player of the Sudbury Bulldogs and a friend of Shoresy's.

In Season 4, Episode 2, Dolo is one of the team members who got involved in an unexpected helicopter accident.

As a former third-round pick in the NHL, Diaby is a real-life hockey player, with Shoresy as his only major acting credit.

Terry Ryan - Ted Hitchcock

Terry Ryan

Ted Hitchcock (played by Terry Ryan) is one of the loyal and determined players of the Sudbury Bulldogs.

As they celebrate their big win, Season 4 sees Ted promising Nat that they will behave if they get invited to the ultra-exclusive party, Weird Sudbury.

Hitchcock also starred in Son of a Critch, Maid for Revenge, and Hudson & Rex.

Ryan McDonell - Mark Michaels

Ryan McDonell

Ryan McDonell reprises his role as Mark Michaels, the Sudbury Bulldogs' goalie.

McDonell is a seasoned actor known for his roles in Smallville, The Devout, and Battlestar Galactica.

Camille Sullivan - Laura Mohr

Camille Sullivan

Laura Mohr is Shoresy's romantic interest. The character is played on-screen by Camille Sullivan.

As Shorsey begins his new journey, he wants to prioritize his feelings for Camille.

Camille, though, is cautious due to Shoresy's rising popularity, but he makes it clear that she is the only one that he wants.

Sullivan's other feature credits include Hunter Hunter, Shelby Oaks, and Trigger Me.

Andrew Antsanen - Brant “Goody” Goodleaf

Andrew Antsanen

Andrew Antsanen reprises his role as Brant “Goody” Goodleaf, another member of the up-and-coming Sudbury Bulldogs.

Antsanen is a former MMA fighter-turned-actor whose only major credit is his appearance in Shoresy.

Kim Cloutier - Anik Archambaul

Kim Cloutier

Kim Cloutier returns as Anik Archambaul, the host of a show called Questionable Call.

This sports talk show is in the same vein as Get Up and First Take on ESPN.

Cloutier is part of the cast of Letterkenny, The Hole, and Donny!.

Maxim Roy - Jill

Maxim Roy

Maxim Roy joins the cast of Shoresy Season 4 as Jill, the manager of the Sudbury AAA Lakers who is eyeing Shoresy as the new head of a potential mentorship program alongside other team members of the Bulldogs.

Roy has over 80 credits, with roles in Shadowhunters, Heartland, and Paris Paris.

Vanessa Matsui - Emma

Vanessa Matsui

Vanessa Matsui reprises her Letterkenny role as Emma, the representative of BroDude.

In Season 4, Emma is brainstorming ideas with Anik on how to improve Shoresy's hosting stint on the hockey talk show, 3-on-1.

Matsui is known for her roles in Saint-Pierre, The Hot Zone, and Grand Army.

Isaac Kragten - Jack

Isaac Kragten

Isaac Kragten is one of the newcomers in Shoresy Season 4.

He portrays Jack, a member of the Sudbury AAA Lakers who is part of the pool of trainees under Shoresy's new mentorship program for hockey players.

Kragten can be seen in Mistletoe Murders, Luckiest Girl Alive, and Odd Squad: Mobile Unit.

Xander Roy - Carter

Xander Roy

Another newcomer to the world of Shoresy is Xander Roy's Carter.

Carter is a high-valued prospect from the Sudbury AAA Lakers who is part of Shoresy's mentorship program in Season 4.

Shoresy is Roy's first major acting credit.

Instagram: @xanderr.roy

Chase Coughlan - Mason

Chase Coughlan

Chase Coughlan brings Mason to life in Shoresy Season 4.

Mason is one of the new prospects under the mentorship program that Jill wants Shoresy to lead.

Coughlan is a real-life player of the Sudbury Wolves and Shoresy is his first acting credit.

Instagram: @chasecoughlan9

Eric Fleising - Caleb

Eric Fleising

Caleb (played by Eric Fleising) is another high-valued prospect under Shoresy's Blueberry Buddies mentorship program.

Fleising's notable credits include Older Every Day, Paranormal Nightshift, and Stupid for You.

Tessa Bonhomme - Herself

Tessa Bonhomme

Tessa Bonhomme appears as a guest in Shorsey's 3-on-1 talk show. She is an Olympic hockey gold medalist in real life.

As an actress, Bonhomme also appeared in Letterkenny, Goon: Last of the Enforcers, and Man Seeking Woman.

Kenzie Lalonde - Herself

Kenzie Lalonde

Kenzie Lalonde joins the cast of Shoresy Season 4, Episode 2 as one of the guests on Shoresy's talk show. She is a play-by-play announcer for the Professional Women's Hockey League.

Windsor is close to Lalonde's heart since she is currently the director of athletes at the University of Windsor. Shoresy is her first major acting credit.

Instagram: @kenzzzzers

Meghan Chayka - Herself

Meghan Chayka

Rounding out the guests on Shoresy's talk show in Season 4, Episode 2 is Meghan Chayka. She is a Canadian data scientist and the co-founder of the hockey analytics firm, Stathletes.

Shoresy is Chayka's first major acting credit as well.

Doug Gilmour - Himself

Doug Gilmour

Doug Gilmour guest stars as a version of himself in Shoresy Season 4, Episode 1. He is the first guest of Shoresy in his newest talk show, 3-on-1.

Gilmour is a former NHL player who played 20 seasons for the league. Some of his teams include the St. Louis Blues, the Calgary Flames, and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Aside from Shoresy, Gilmour's other notable on-screen appearances include roles in Bogus and George Canyon's Christmas.

Marty McSorley - Himself

Marty McSorley

Another guest on the 3-on-1 show in Shoresy Season 4 is Stanley Cup Champion and NHL Legend Marty McSorley.

He formerly played for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Edmonton Oilers.

McSorley previously appeared in CSI: Miami, 6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain, and Trading Favors.

Sean Avery - Himself

Sean Avery

Sean Avery joins the cast of Shoresy Season 4, Episode 1 as a version of himself who appears on the 3-on-1 show.

Avery is known for his stellar NHL career, with him having played for the Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, and New York Rangers.

Avery also starred in Lioness, Oppenheimer, and Amsterdam.

Michala Brasseur - Pam

Michala Brasseur

Michala Brasseur is back as Pam in Shoresy Season 4. Pam is Hitch's love interest in the Letterkenny spin-off.

Brasseur can be seen in Accused, Grand Army, and The Handmaid's Tale.

Celeste Ziegler - Britt

Celeste Ziegler

Celeste Ziegler appears as Britt in the brand-new season. She is Britt's romantic interest in the series.

Ziegler has credits in Lucifer, Upload, and Overboard.

Amélie McGarrell - Melodie

Amélie McGarrell

Amélie McGarrell portrays Melodie, Dolo's girlfriend in Shoresy.

McGarrell also starred in Jingle Bell Love and Coeur Vintage.

Eliana Jones - Mercedes

Eliana Jones

Eliana Jones stars as Mercedes, Ziig's Good and Weird contact who appears in Shoresy Season 4, Episode 4.

Jones is known for her roles in Night Hunter, Hemlock Grove, and Nikita.

All episodes of Shoresy Season 4 are streaming on Hulu.