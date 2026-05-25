Tom Holland Kicks Off Summer 2026 Movie Season With New Spider-Man Brand New Day Promo

The 2026 Summer Movie Season is shaping up to be a strong recovery period for the theatrical box office, thanks to its crowded slate of franchises, sequels, and originals headlined by The Mandalorian and Grogu, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Supergirl. The return of Star Wars and Peter Parker on the big screen serves as a massive boost for the 2026 Summer Movie Season, while the likes of The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Toy Story 5 offer strong nostalgia to lure moviegoers back to theaters. The variety of films, combined with the unprecedented star power, suggests a rebound summer for movies following a disappointing 2025 season that included multiple Marvel flops.

Fandango officially kicked off the Summer movie season by releasing a video of Spider-Man star Tom Holland promoting what he loves most about going to the movies this time of the year, with the video ending with part of the trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Some fans speculated that this could hint at the imminent arrival of the second trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, meaning that new footage, potentially of Sadie Sink's mystery character and a proper look at the Hulk, could be showcased.

As part of the Summer movie season, Disney also highlighted its three big theatrical releases in a new promo, showcasing footage from The Mandalorian and Grogu, Moana, and Toy Story 5:

This new promo best positioned Disney as the ultimate destination for family-friendly entertainment this summer.

Every Major Movie Release in 2026’s Summer Season

The Mandalorian and Grogu

Lucasfilm

Release Date: May 22, 2026

Directed by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian and Grogu brings the adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu to the big screen, focusing on the titular pair's mission for the New Republic as they hunt down Imperial warlords while saving Jabba the Hutt's son, Rotta, from the dangerous Hutt twins.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is the first theatrical Star Wars film since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, making it a major cinematic event set between the events of the original trilogy and the sequel trilogy. With a star-studded cast led by Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver, the movie is positioned as the perfect kickoff to Summer 2026 due to its massive family appeal and the spark Star Wars needs to reignite excitement for the franchise.

Masters of the Universe

Amazon MGM Studios

Release Date: June 5, 2026

Masters of the Universe is the live-action reboot of the He-Man franchise, chronicling the story of how Prince Adam of Eternia returns to his rightful position as the protector of his kingdom from the tyrannical sorcerer, Skeletor, and his dark forces. The story features epic action sequences and team-up dynamics, featuring He-Man's key allies like Teela and Man-At-Arms.

At the core of Masters of the Universe's story are themes of identity, destiny, and the courage to reclaim lost glory to save the once-thriving kingdom. Many consider Masters of the Universe one of 2026's most exciting superhero movies for its fresh twists on He-Man lore, blending a vibrant, nostalgic cartoon vibe.

Directed by Travis Knight, Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Jared Leto, and Idris Elba.

Disclosure Day

Universal Pictures

Release Date: June 12, 2026

Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day is perhaps one of, if not the most, anticipated original science fiction movies because it marks his return to extraterrestrial-focused storytelling after delivering hit classics like Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and War of the Worlds.

While exact plot details are still being kept under wraps, Disclosure Day revolves around a UFO conspiracy unfolding in real time across the world. The film perfectly blends intimate character drama with large-scale spectacle, a trademark of Spielberg's style.

Another reason the anticipation for Disclosure Day is high is its star-studded cast, featuring Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, and Colin Firth.

Toy Story 5

Pixar

Release Date: June 19, 2026

The nostalgia train continues with the arrival of Toy Story 5. Directed by Andrew Stanton and billed with a "Toy Meets Tech" premise, Pixar's latest movie reunites Woody and Buzz as they face a tech-based villain named Lilypad who threatens to replace traditional toys entirely.

Beyond the franchise's built-in love, Toy Story 5 directly addresses the real-world challenges parents and children face in finding the right balance between tech and toys.

As a family-friendly Pixar tentpole with a mid-June release, it is perfectly positioned to draw a large family audience, which is a good sign for its box-office potential.

Supergirl

DC Studios

Release Date: June 26, 2026

The DCU continues on the big screen with the imminent arrival of Supergirl starring Milly Alcock. Based on Tom King's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic, the film follows Kara Zor-el's revenge quest against Krem of the Yellow Hills after he put Krypto's life in danger.

Supergirl's aesthetic is vastly different from the David Corenswet-led Superman film, mainly because it is set across the DCU's version of space in a style that heavily echoes James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy movies. As a full-blown cosmic space opera, it offers a preview of what to expect in the vast galaxy where the DCU is set.

Supergirl's wilder canvas allows Milly Alcock's Kara to let loose and become a DC heroine who embraces raw intensity. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the cast also includes Jason Momoa, Eve Ridley, David Corenswet, David Krumholtz, and Matthias Schoenaerts.

Minions & Monsters

Illumination

Release Date: July 1, 2026

The Minions franchise is adding another entry to its storied lineup with the arrival of Minions & Monsters. The latest Minions installment features a time jump to the 1920s, where the Minions decide to make their very own monster movie.

As expected, chaos ensued when they accidentally partnered with a mysterious green creature, leading to them unleashing real monsters onto the world.

Minions & Monsters is expected to be another wild ride for fans, featuring classic Minion slapstick humor, movie-making parody, and more monster mayhem.

Moana

Disney

Release Date: July 10, 2026

Disney's live-action take on Moana is set to take center stage this July. This cinematic reimagining closely follows the original animated movie's story.

It chronicles Moana's adventure, alongside demigod Maui, as she answers the Ocean's call to restore the heart of Te Fiti and save her people. Moana features a star-studded cast, headlined by Catherine Laga'aia, Dwayne Johnson, John Tui, Frankie Adams, and Rena Owen.

As one of Disney's most beloved modern classics, the live-action version has strong potential to replicate the animated movie's success. While some are complaining about Johnson's take on Maui, Moana is still positioned as a major blockbuster heavyweight amid the stacked summer lineup.

The Odyssey

Universal Pictures

Release Date: July 17, 2026

There are many reasons to be excited for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, the large-scale adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek poem and the director's return to event cinema following the success of 2023's Oppenheimer. The film revolves around the story of Odysseus during his 10-year journey home after the Trojan War.

The Odyssey is considered a mythic action epic, filled with mythical creatures, engaging conflict, and trials that test Odysseus' intellect and humanity. The Odyssey boasts an impressive, star-studded cast headlined by A-listers, such as Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, and Robert Pattinson.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Sony Pictures

Release Date: July 31, 2026

Following the Multiversal reset that Peter encountered in No Way Home after memories of him were erased by Doctor Strange's spell, the anticipation surrounding Spider-Man: Brand New Day is sky-high due to the film's foray into street-level storytelling and the personal stakes for Tom Holland's Peter Parker.

Brand New Day is expected to be one of the summer's biggest earners due to its intriguing plot, the hype surrounding Sadie Sink's mystery character, and its role in the next two Avengers movies.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, and Michael Mando.