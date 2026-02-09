How 'Disclosure Day' And 'Independence Day' Are Related (And How They're Quite Different)

Disclosure Day and Independence Day share certain similarities, mainly because their plots center on extraterrestrial themes, but the former is not a direct continuation of the latter.

Steven Spielberg's new science fiction movie starring Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, and Colin Firth has been making headlines since its first teaser trailer dropped online, sparking speculation about the true meaning of its intriguing animal-related twist and its focus on UFOs. The fact that it focuses on an alien threat has led fans to wonder if it is set in the same universe as Roland Emmerich's Independence Day.

Is Disclosure Day Set in the Same Universe as Independence Day?

Universal Pictures

While Disclosure Day and Independence Day both feature a sinister alien presence intent on invading Earth, the projects are unrelated and not set in the same universe.

The theory that Disclosure Day is a spiritual successor or modern spin-off of Independence Day could stem from the "Day" in the 2026 alien movie's title. In fact, 1996's Independence Day already had a sequel, Independence Day: Resurgence, from 2016, which saw the return of the alien threat the humans thought had been defeated to torment Earth once again.

Resurgence ended with a definitive resolution after the Queen was killed and the mothership was destroyed, meaning Disclosure Day's story is entirely different, with a completely different alien threat.

Interestingly, Independence Day and Independence Day: Resurgence director Roland Emmerich previously told The Direct in July 2024 that he already has ideas for a third movie in the franchise, noting that he is waiting for an update from Disney if they want to do it:

The Direct: "I have a quick unrelated question for you. You've previously shared hope for a third 'Independence Day' film. In 2024, what does it look like? Is there no hope that it's gonna happen?" Roland Emmerich: "They've sold it now to Disney and I have to probably kind of talk to somebody at Disney." The Direct: "So, those talks haven't happened yet?" Roland Emmerich: "…I have a story and everything. Trust me, I have a story."

This means there is no chance that Disclosure Day is a continuation of Independence Day, since the 2026 film is directed by Steven Spielberg and distributed by Universal Pictures (not Disney). Disclosure Day is set to premiere in theaters on June 12.

The Similarities & Differences Between Disclosure Day & Independence Day

Similarities

Universal Pictures

Aside from the obvious similarity between Disclosure Day and Independence Day in confronting an alien threat (on top of the Day wording in their titles), both projects address the fact that humans are encountering aliens for the first time, with the United States of America at the forefront of the conflict as humanity's savior amid the invasion.

Disclosure Day's trailer appears to hint that the movie will focus on the alien invasion's worldwide implications rather than isolated incidents, a key plot point that Independence Day utilized, as governments worldwide prepare for a full-scale invasion.

The fact that both projects also feature a star-studded cast also counts as a similarity between them. Independence Day featured a packed lineup of stars, which included Jeff Goldblum, Will Smith, and Bill Pullman, while Disclosure Day is headlined by the likes of Emily Blunt, Wyatt Russell, Colin Firth, Josh O'Connor, and Colman Domingo.

Differences

Universal Pictures

At the center of the mystery in Disclosure Day is the alien's impact on Earth's animals, and how they might be using them to reach, or possibly infect, humans. The aliens in the Steven Spielberg-directed movie seem to embrace the slow-burn approach, which is far more terrifying because the protagonists won't see them coming.

This is drastically different from the coordinated and devastating global assault of the aliens of Independence Day used against the humans. The attack was methodical and technologically based, eradicating a significant portion of human resistance while preparing to recover Earth's resources for their own benefit.

Marketing for Disclosure Day has yet to showcase the U.S. military as a primary means of dealing with the alien threat, while Independence Day and Independence Day: Resurgence leaned heavily on their action-packed elements by pushing soldiers and advanced weaponry to the forefront.