Disclosure Day Movie: 4 Spoilers Secretly Revealed In Trailer Footage

Steven Spielberg is pulling back the curtain on his next big sci-fi event, with Disclosure Day revealing major story details in its first two trailers. The newly titled film debuted a 60-second spot during Super Bowl LX, marking Spielberg's high-profile return to the genre. Best known for iconic alien classics like E.T. and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, the legendary 79-year-old director is once again tackling extraterrestrial themes this summer.

The cast of Disclosure Day, hitting theaters on June 12, is led by Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor, both seemingly at the forefront of this mystery. The first trailer, released in December, introduced audiences to the movie's eerie tone and unusual premise by focusing on strange animal behavior rather than directly showing UFOs or what audiences would consider aliens. Deer, birds, and other animals repeatedly stare at the main characters, suggesting an unseen extraterrestrial influence.

While that initial footage kept the plot details deliberately vague, combining it with the new Super Bowl ad revealed more about the true nature of what's happening.

Every Key Spoiler From the Disclosure Day Trailers

Josh O'Connor Goes Missing

Universal Pictures

In the first Disclosure Day trailer, it strongly suggests that Josh O'Connor's character, Daniel Kellner, goes missing at some point in the film, as his name appears on a list of missing employees.

While this could imply he has been abducted by aliens, the context of his dialogue suggests a more grounded explanation: Daniel may have deliberately disappeared after uncovering Earth-shattering extraterrestrial information.

He explicitly states that his goal is "full disclosure to the whole world, all at once," making him the central whistleblower in this story.

Universal Pictures

This implies that Daniel possesses crucial evidence or an artifact and is either being hunted by the organization he worked for or forced into hiding. Disclosure Day seems to be setting up a paranoid story, with individual people's experiences potentially being silenced by big organizations or governmental figures.

Sine-wave Language

Universal Pictures

In Disclosure Day, Emily Blunt plays a TV meteorologist who becomes a vessel for alien communication (shown in the first trailer), as she suddenly begins making distorted clicking noises instead of speaking English during a live broadcast.

Fans theorized that these sounds resemble sine-wave language, a concept in UFO lore that suggests extraterrestrials communicate through sound frequencies rather than conventional speech.

When analyzed, some viewers claim Blunt's vocalizations can be interpreted as a call to "stay calm," aligning with the trailer's ominous warning of an imminent revelation or arrival.

While sine-wave speech has no proven scientific link to alien communication, its inclusion fits Spielberg's past of hidden messages from outer space. In Spielberg's 1977 film Close Encounters of the Third Kind, aliens communicate with humans through music and sound frequencies rather than spoken language.

Collective Consciousness

Universal Pictures

A shared or "collective consciousness" seems to occur in Disclosure Day, as shown in shots of Blunt's character seemingly body-swapping with another person and in multiple characters' eyes visibly dilating.

One of the most telling moments involves Colin Firth's character's eyes dilating, suggesting that he is directly connected to whatever neurological process is at work.

It seems Firth will be an antagonistic figure, warning Daniel, "If you do this, there's no undoing it," teasing that disclosing the truth could permanently bind humanity to this alien-linked network or something even darker.

Universal Pictures

The presence of white neuro-style cables attached to Firth, and later to Blunt and O'Connor in separate scenes, implies a technological interface that enables consciousness sharing or remote control.

This theory is supported by a moment in the first trailer that hints Firth may be able to control Eve Hewson's character remotely, making the connection between people, animals, and the aliens all the more mysterious.

The UFO & Alien Arrival

Universal Pictures

It wouldn't be a true alien movie without a UFO, even though Disclosure Day has no actual connection to Independence Day despite early online speculation.

In the first trailer, the alien ship was only subtly teased, appearing in a blink-and-you-miss-it shot on monitors inside a control room. The Super Bowl ad, however, puts the UFO front and center, ending with a striking image of a bright light and a flat, circular craft emerging through the clouds.

Given that the film seems to revolve around mind-based communication and indirect contact through humans and even animals, the reveal of a physical ship suggests the story will escalate from hidden influence to full-scale alien arrival.

This raises the question of why (or why not) Daniel's attempt at full disclosure prompts the aliens to reveal themselves to what appears to be the entire world.