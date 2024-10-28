Jeff Goldblum Gives Perfect Response to Negative Reviews of Independence Day: Resurgence

Independence Day: Resurgence faced negative reviews and box office disaster, and star Jeff Goldblum had the perfect response.

The sci-fi blockbuster holds a bafflingly poor 29% from critics and 30% from audiences, marking a massive drop from the 68% critic and 75% audience scores held by the 1996 classic.

Beyond the reviews, the finances behind Resurgence were also a struggle, grossing just $389.7 million worldwide compared to the $817.4 million held by the original movie.

How Jeff Goldblum Feels About Independence Day 2’s Bad Reviews

20th Century Studios

Years after Independence Day: Resurgence arrived in 2016 as a critical and financial flop, star Jeff Goldblum revisited the topic in the November 2024 issue of Total Film magazine.

Goldblum played a starring role in both Independence Day movies as David Levinson, a key protagonist, the one to introduce the alien threat in the first installment, and the director of the Earth Space Defense.

The topic started when Total Film asked about the harsh critic reactions to Jurassic World: Dominion, which reunited Goldblum with actors Laura Dern and Sam Neill.

Goldblum explained how making Dominion was a "very enjoyable experience" that left him focused on developing a successful movie:

"I had such a good time on it. We were at the beginning of COVID-19, you know, and we were at Pinewood. It was another very enjoyable experience, and getting together again with Laura Dern and Sam Neill. I was concentrating on trying to make our responsibility there a success, and fulfil our part of the bargain.

The star added how he "enjoyed working on [Jurassic World 3]" but "everyone's got an opinion about it:"

"I enjoyed working on it, and enjoyed trying to make it good. I think it sold a bunch of tickets. But, you know… [laughs] Everybody’s got an opinion about it. It’s tough to make a good movie. That original one… I mean, Steven Spielberg, that’s why he’s so terrific. He knows how to tell a story, and make a really good movie that works.

After Total Film pointed out how Independence Day 2 faced similar struggles of declining from a beloved classic, Goldblum noted how "it's tough to make a good movie" and he can "just do what [he gets] to do:"

"Yeah. It’s tough to make a good movie. It’s tricky. It’s a lucky thing. A lot of things have to be working at the same time. I can just do what I get to do [laughs]."

Will Independence Day 3 Happen After Sequel Flop?

Franchise director and writer Roland Emmerich confirmed to The Direct in July 2024 that he has "a story and everything" for Independence Day 3 but would require a green light from rights-holder Disney to progress any further.

Speaking in an interview with Empire in 2016, Emmerich confirmed his sequel would include an "intergalactic journey" set a year or two after Resurgence, noting Goldblum, Brent Spiner, and the younger characters would return:

"The next one will be an intergalactic journey. It'll be [set] maybe a year or two later, not 20 years [on]. I want to maintain this group of people, especially the young characters, and Jeff [Goldblum] and Brent [Spiner] will take part in it. It'll be fun to keep that group together.”

He added he would undeniably direct Independence Day 3 with a definitive "oh yes," adding that he would "never, ever let someone else do it."

Unfortunately, the disaster of Independence Day: Resurgence may have sealed the fate of the franchise, dooming any plans for more sequels.

Disney does have a habit of reviving franchises long forgotten, so perhaps it will one day revisit Independence Day with the help of Emmerich.

But for now, Independence Day 3 appears doomed to never see the light of day.

Both Independence Day movies are streaming now on Max.