Jurassic World: Rebirth Gets Exciting Runtime Update (Official)

AMC Theatres revealed Jurassic World Rebirth's official runtime, which may pleasantly surprise some fans.

Only a few years after the Chris Pratt-led Jurassic World trilogy ended, fans are being transported back to Universal's modified Cretaceous period yet again with the seventh installment in the Jurassic franchise (many are wondering whether Pratt will also be in or not).

The upcoming film, which will be released on July 2, 2025, stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali. An official trailer has already been released for Jurassic World Rebirth, though an official rating is unknown.

Jurassic World Rebirth Gets Official Runtime

Universal Pictures

With Jurassic World Rebirth set to premiere in theaters worldwide on July 2, 2025, AMC Theatres finally officially listed the film on its website.

The listing includes the film's release date, a rather long synopsis, the official cast list, the main trailer, and the runtime.

According to AMC, Jurassic World Rebirth will come in at a moderate 2 hours and 14 minutes. This will be exciting for many Jurassic fans since, with that runtime, Rebirth will be the second-longest movie in the franchise, only falling behind Jurassic World: Dominion.

For reference, here are the official runtimes for every Jurassic film:

Jurassic Park - 2h 7m

- 2h 7m The Lost World: Jurassic Park - 2h 9m

- 2h 9m Jurassic Park 3 - 1h 32m

- 1h 32m Jurassic World - 2h 4m

- 2h 4m Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - 2h 8m

- 2h 8m Jurassic World: Dominion - 2h 27m

So, Jurassic World Rebirth will be a bit longer than most of the franchise's entries.

Is Jurassic World Rebirth's Long Runtime Bad?

Universal Pictures

Sometimes, a movie's runtime can affect its overall quality, especially if the pacing isn't right. The Jurassic franchise has been the victim on more than one occasion.

For example, the two most criticized titles in the franchise are Jurassic Park 3 and Jurassic World: Dominion. Ironically, those are the shortest and longest movies of all six released.

Right out of the gate, Jurassic World Rebirth's runtime, being between those two films, already puts it in a better position to succeed. However, there is more to making a good movie than just that.

Ultimately, Rebirth can be a successful movie if all the right components come together. Most importantly, a good story is brought to the big screen, and fans will be happy.

