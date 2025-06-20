Jurassic World: Rebirth's promotional campaign revealed major spoilers ahead of the movie's release on July 2, 2025. As the release date approaches, marketing for Jurassic World: Rebirth is in overdrive. The studio is releasing TV spots across social media that might've already spoiled some key aspects of the film. Aside from sneaking some spoilery footage, interviews with the cast and director revealed key plot points not included in the trailers.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, Universal Pictures' upcoming new entry to the Jurassic franchise will explore another hidden island that was once the site of experimentation of the original Jurassic Park in Isla Nublar. Rebirth introduces a brand-new group of characters led by Scarlett Johansson's Zora Bennett, Jonathan Bailey's Dr. Henry Loomis, and Mahershala Ali's Duncan Kincaid.

Every Major Spoiler Revealed by Jurassic World: Rebirth's Marketing

Jurassic World: Rebirth's Scary Opening Scene

Universal Pictures

In April 2025, the official Jurassic World YouTube channel highlighted the work of composer Alexandre Desplat for Jurassic World: Rebirth. At the 0:05 mark of the video, the words "Opening-Lab" were printed on the cover sheet, spoiling the fact that the movie's terrifying opening scene will revolve around the Distortus Rex's (D-Rex) introduction inside a laboratory where he seemingly kills one of the scientists involved in his creation.

This scary cold open in Jurassic World: Rebirth would fit the movie's horror vibe and set the tone for how spine-chilling the rest of it will be.

Jurassic World Rebirth Will Include Scenes in 1 Historic City

Universal Pictures

A behind-the-scenes featurette for Jurassic World: Rebirth revealed the movie's main filming locations. New York's inclusion in the list marks a milestone for the franchise, considering that Rebirth is the first time in the series' history that at least one scene has been filmed in the Big Apple.

The featurette confirmed that a scene between Scarlett Johansson's Zora Bennett and Rupert Friend's Martin Krebs takes place in New York, indicating that this could be where Martin is recruiting Zora for a mission to the hidden island.

A Mission Goes Wrong

Universal Pictures

After interviewing the movie's cast and crew, Entertainment Weekly revealed major plot details of Jurassic World: Rebirth in December 2024.

In the movie, Zora Bennett is hired by Martin Krebs to lead a team of special operatives to infiltrate a hidden island and extract the DNA of the three largest dinosaurs in sea, air, and land. However, the expedition turns into a rescue mission after a Mosasaurus attacks a civilian boat (which has the Delgado family on board) in the open sea.

Director Gareth Edwards teased what makes Rebirth exciting, noting that "the film doesn't let go until the end credits:"

"Obviously, it all goes wrong and becomes a situation that you enjoy watching as a 'Jurassic' fan. Once you’re on the adventure, the film doesn’t let go until the end credits. The enjoyment of it is in the moment-to-moment chase, escape, scare, horror, curve balls in the whole plotting of the set pieces and the dinosaur moments."

Rebirth Has New & Returning Dinosaurs

Universal Pictures

Jurassic World: Rebirth is confirmed to showcase several new and returning dinosaurs, and the list keeps getting longer as the movie's release date approaches. The upcoming blockbuster is set to bring back the iconic Tyrannosaurus Rex, Velociraptor, Mosasaurus, Spinosaurus, and Dilophosaurus while also introducing fresh new dinosaurs, such as the Mutadons and the terrifying D-Rex.

Funko officially released two new exclusive Funko Pop! figures of the Diabloceratops and Carnotaurus for Jurassic World: Rebirth. It is worth noting that there has never been a dinosaur Pop! associated with a particular Jurassic film that wasn’t in said movie, meaning it is all but confirmed that these two dinosaurs will appear at some point in Rebirth.

NBC also pulled the curtain back on including two more familiar dinosaurs in Rebirth: the Compsognathus (aka “Compy”) and Ankylosaurus.

A Raptor-Centric Clash

Universal Pictures

Marketing materials associated with Rebirth's London premiere revealed footage showing a brutal clash between the Mutadons and the Velociraptors. Given that the Mutadons have the special ability to fly, these new mutant dinosaurs can easily win a matchup against the raptors.

By defeating the raptors easily, the Mutadons would become a far scarier threat, a terrifying predator for the protagonists.

Dr. Henry Loomis' Past Ties to 1 Jurassic Park Character

Universal Pictures

The same NBC article highlighted some crucial yet spoiler-heavy details about two of the major characters of Jurassic World: Rebirth: Henry Loomis and Martin Krebs.

It was revealed that Henry Loomis was a former student of Alan Grant, an iconic character from the Jurassic Park franchise portrayed by Sam Neil (he was last seen in 2022's Jurassic World: Dominion). Loomis is described as a museum-based paleontologist specializing in oversized dinosaurs.

A Villainous Turn

Universal Pictures

The NBC article also confirmed that Martin Krebs is the villain in Jurassic World: Rebirth after his official character description mentioned that he is "molded in the vein of Lewis Dodgson."

Jurassic fans can remember that Dodgson briefly appeared in the original Jurassic Park before emerging as the big bad of Jurassic World: Dominion as the leader of Biosyn.

A Slightly Expected Betrayal

Universa Pictures

From the get-go, Martin Krebs is deemed a shady individual, and one official Jurassic World: Rebirth promo confirmed what fans suspected about the character.

The footage showed Krebs escaping with the DNA samples that Zora Bennett and her team retrieved, indicating a heartbreaking betrayal for the character because he hired them in the first place.

It was also worth noting that this isn't the first time a major Jurassic World character betrayed the protagonists for their own gain. Vic Hoskins (Jurassic World), Eli Mills (Fallen Kingdom), and Lewis Dodgson (Dominion) all betrayed the heroes of their respective movies before being killed by a dinosaur in the end.

D-Rex Seemingly Kills Two Major Rebirth Characters

Universal Pictures

The official trailer for Jurassic World: Rebirth showed Duncan Kincaid leading the rest of his team and the Delgado family away from the D-Rex. While it is possible that Duncan would assume a flare would help him lure the mutant dinosaur away, there is a good chance that he is as good as dead due to the immense size of the D-Rex.

Universal Pictures

Meanwhile, another promo continued the scene of Martin Krebs' quick escape from the team. At the 0:26 mark, it revealed that the D-Rex stopped the villain's car, and he appeared to be killed afterwards (to be honest, no one escaped that encounter).

Another Minor Character Killed by a Spinosaurus

Universal Pictures

Ed Skrein is part of Jurassic World: Rebirth's cast as Bobby Atwater, one of the special operatives working alongside Zora Bennett for the DNA retrieval mission.

In one of the TV spots for Jurassic World: Rebirth, Bobby is seen getting devoured by a Spinosaurus during the team's encounter with the Mosasaurus in the open sea.

The D-Rex or a Mysterious Dino Escapes

Universal Pictures

Another international promo for Jurassic World: Rebirth showed Henry Loomis being startled by a dinosaur who appears to be escaping in the same lab where the D-Rex was first seen in the movie's opening sequence.

The D-Rex may be using the lab as a hiding site, and this could be where the team encounters the mutant dinosaur for the first time. It's also possible that another surprise dinosaur may sneak up on the team.

Jurassic World Rebirth Promo Spoils Potential Survivors

Universal Pictures

The official filming location featurette for Jurassic World: Rebirth featured a blink-and-you'll miss it shot of the potential survivors fleeing from the location of the team's encounter with the D-Rex. It is clear that Duncan and Martin Krebs are not present in the boat, further cementing that they did not survive their run-in with the D-Rex.

Based on this shot, it looks like all of the Delgado family, plus Zora Bennett and Henry Loomis, live to fight another day, potentially indicating that they are the only survivors of Rebirth.