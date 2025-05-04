Jurassic World Rebirth's Opening Scene Just Got Spoiled - And It's Terrifying

Fans better prepare themselves for a terrifying opening scene in Jurassic World Rebirth, because the official composer announcement video may have given away what will happen.

Jurassic World Rebirth is gearing up for its summer release on July 2, 2025. Being the seventh film in one of the most popular franchises of all time, many are already eagerly trying to figure out anything they can about the upcoming movie (including whether Jurassic World Rebirth will be rated R or not).

With its release date getting closer, more details have started to surface about Jurassic World Rebirth, such as its official runtime. Now, based on the full-length trailer that has been revealed along with some details that came with Alexandre Desplat being announced as the composer, the opening scene may have been given away.

Jurassic World Rebirth's Opening Scene Introduces a New Type of Dino

Alexandre Desplat (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2) was recently confirmed to be the composer for Jurassic World Rebirth. The official Jurassic World YouTube channel celebrated the announcement by posting a 56-second video on the platform, which included the cover of Desplat's score sheet.

On that cover, the words "Opening-Lab" were printed, indicating that the opening scene of Jurassic World Rebirth will take place in some sort of lab and that the very first sequence the audience sees when the film starts is a cold open.

In the official trailer (also shared via YouTube) that was revealed for Jurassic World Rebirth, specifically at the 1:51 time stamp, there is a quick shot set in a lab that features the appearance of the D-Rex, a mutated dinosaur that is objectively the most terrifying creature ever seen in the franchise.

It is possible that the composer announcement spoiled that the opening scene will be the same as the sequence seen in the trailer. If the D-Rex is, in fact, one of the main villain dinos in Jurassic World Rebirth, it would make sense for a horror-type scene to take place in the cold open, showcasing the D-Rex's power.

If that were to be the opening scene, it would undoubtedly start the film off on a terrifying note.

Will Jurassic World Rebirth's Opening Scene Be the D-Rex Lab Sequence?

As mentioned, utilizing the D-Rex in Jurassic World Rebirth as a cold open could be extremely effective in setting the tone for the rest of the film and establishing the D-Rex as a force to be reckoned with.

Most of the time, cold opens are used in projects to throw the audience right into the action and hook viewers, and, if the D-Rex lab scene that was shown in the trailer turns out to be as intense and scary as it was in the released footage, it is hard to imagine a better cold open than that.

However, it is always possible that there could be another lab scene that the film could open with. The D-Rex may end up being a dinosaur that won't get introduced until later on in the film.

If that is the case, then a different cold open would take place, but that doesn't mean it would be any less intense or terrifying. If an expository scene set in a lab were used as a cold open, it could make the film feel as though it didn't start off on the right note, and may not get the audience engaged.

So, even if the opening doesn't feature the D-Rex sequence from the trailer, it will likely still be a high-intensity scene showcasing some sort of dinosaur in a lab. After all, the D-Rex isn't the only scary dinosaur that has been revealed for Jurassic World Rebirth.