Some fans think the Jurassic World franchise is going R-rated in 2025.

The roaring dino franchise is coming back for a seventh movie, Jurassic World: Rebirth, in July, with a new cast and storyline coming along with it.

Jurassic World: Rebirth's R-Rated Rumors Explained

Some fans have become convinced Jurassic World: Rebirth will have a mature R-rating and not the family-friendly PG-13 after rumors and supposed posters with the adult-only classification made their way online.

PG-13 defines movies and TV shows containing content that may be inappropriate for those under 13, suggesting caution to parents. These can include limited stronger language, extended violence, sexual situations, and drug use, with limits placed on just how graphic these movies can go.

But when it comes to an R-rating, all bets are off as, as these movies can contain graphic violence, gore, nudity, mature themes, and as much strong language as one could want. The "Restricted" rating means that children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult to see one of these movies.

But will Jurassic World: Rebirth be R-rated or PG-13?

Looking back through Jurassic Park and Jurassic World history, all six previous movies from 1993 to 2022 were rated PG-13 for various reasons:

Jurassic Park - "Intense science fiction terror."

- The Lost World: Jurassic Park - "Intense sci-fi terror and violence."

- Jurassic Park III - "Intense sci-fi terror and violence."

- Jurassic World - "Intense sequences of science-fiction violence and peril."

- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - "Intense sequences of science-fiction violence and peril."

- Jurassic World: Dominion - "Intense sequences of action, some violence and language."

The Jurassic franchise is the 11th highest-grossing in box office history with over $6 billion grossed worldwide across six movies. Looking specifically at the latest Chris Pratt-led Jurassic World trilogy, all three brought in over $1 billion, stretching as high as $1.67 billion with the first installment.

For context on how impressive that feat is, only 35 movies have grossed over $1 billion since 2015 when the Jurassic World trilogy began. Out of that bunch, the Dinosaur Saga holds three slots, with 10 falling to superhero blockbusters.

As the franchise has found such massive success and is one of the most profitable franchises today alongside the MCU, Star Wars, and Avatar, it would be shocking if Universal Pictures deviated from that path with an R-rated affair.

While an R-rated Jurassic movie is something that would be exciting to see one day, it's tough to see Universal risking losing a large chunk of its audience. After all, the novelty of big-screen dinosaur action is something that appeals hugely to families and younger audiences.

What to Expect from Jurassic World: Rebirth

Jurassic World: Rebirth is expected to be rated PG-13, and the reasoning behind it will likely include similar descriptors to previous movies. The dinosaur blockbuster's rating could include terms such as "intense sequences of science-fiction violence and peril" and warnings for "some language."

As the focus shifts to a new cast headlined by Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson, fans should expect a familiar blend of dinosaur chases, adrenaline-fueled action, mild language, and perhaps a hint of romance.

Despite excitement for Jurassic World: Rebirth and an expectation of box office glory, there are some concerns about how it will pan out. These are furthered by the mixed reactions to the last movie, Dominion, and Rebirth's competitive July release alongside Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Jurassic World: Rebirth hits theaters on July 2.