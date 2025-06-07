Jurassic World: Rebirth revealed its four central filming locations, which include familiar countries and one historic city. Universal Pictures' upcoming entry to the Jurassic World franchise is poised to reinvigorate fans' interest in dinosaurs as it is set to introduce a hidden new island that became the site of the original Jurassic Park's research facility. While the story is mainly confined to the island, marketing for Jurassic World: Rebirth has showcased several gorgeous locales and locations filmed in stunning countries worldwide.

Set five years after the events of Jurassic World: Dominion, Jurassic World: Rebirth tells the story of Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) after a wealthy businessman hires her to form a team and retrieve DNA samples from the three largest dinosaurs on land, sea, and air. Aside from Johansson, the movie boasts a stacked cast led by Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Mahershala Ali, Luna Blaise, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Philippine Vega.

4 Major Filming Locations in Jurassic World: Rebirth

Jurassic World: Rebirth's behind-the-scenes featurette confirmed the four major locations of the movie's production: New York, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Thailand.

New York

New York's inclusion in the list of filming locations of Jurassic World: Rebirth marks a milestone for the franchise, as Rebirth becomes the first time in the Jurassic series' history to have at least one scene filmed and taken place in the Big Apple.

Based on set photos and footage from the featurette, it seems that the scenes filmed in New York will be shown in the early moments of Jurassic World: Rebirth after the scary opening scene involving the D-Rex.

The scenes are expected to mainly focus on Martin Krebs' (Rupert Friend) efforts to recruit Zora Bennett for the mission of finding a cure for mankind (the only caveat is that they need the DNA of enormous dinosaurs). While Bennett may seem skeptical about joining, Krebs could persuade her with a substantial reward if she manages to pull off the job.

Malta

Malta is no stranger to the Jurassic World franchise because the country played host to crucial scenes of the Chris Pratt-led Jurassic World: Dominion and Netflix's Jurassic World: Chaos Theory. It was the site of the illegal black market involving dinosaurs that was shut down by the combined efforts of the CIA and the Dinosaur Protection Group.

While there is a chance that Rebirth could revisit what happened to the underground market, the scenes at Malta could be where Mahershala Ali's Duncan Kincaid (Zora's close friend and reliable navigator) is introduced.

More behind-the-scenes footage from the featurette also showed that the cast and crew mostly filmed in the sea, suggesting that a good chunk of the Mosasaurus and Spinosaurus chase sequence in the water will be showcased in Malta.

According to Discover Wildlife, filming occurred in Malta Film Studios in Kalkara.

United Kingdom

Jurassic World: Rebirth's cast and crew also filmed scenes in the United Kingdom (UK).

In the same report from Discover Wildlife, the outlet stated that most of the sequences filmed are studio scenes inside Sky Studios Elstree in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire. The featurette, meanwhile, suggested that parts of the river raft sequence involving a much deadlier Tyrannosaurus Rex were also filmed in the UK. It is also reasonable to assume that Sky Studios Elstree served as the backdrop of InGen's laboratory where the Distortus Rex (D-Rex) was made.

Thailand

A good chunk of scenes in Jurassic World: Rebirth were shot at several cities and national parks in Thailand. The country's lush jungle and deep, shallow river served as the backdrop of the hidden island where Zora and her team encounter many dangerous dinosaurs in Jurassic World: Rebirth, including the Titanosaurus, a new Velociraptor, and the horrific D-Rex.

In the same report from Discover Wildlife, it was reported that Rebirth's crew filmed scenes in Khao Phanom Bencha National Park, Hat Chao Mai National Park, and Ao Phang Nga National Park.

The jungles of Thailand managed to capture the terrifying yet stunning vibe of an island filled with dinosaurs, making it the perfect filming location for the movie.

