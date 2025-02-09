Is Chris Pratt In Jurassic World Rebirth? Here’s Everything We Know

The release of Jurassic World Rebirth's trailer led fans to wonder if Chris Pratt's Owen Grady will appear in the new movie.

Pratt played a crucial role in the Jurassic World trilogy as a Velociraptor trainer who proved himself an asset by helping Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire Dearing save the lives of both his friends and dinosaurs alike throughout the three movies.

Aside from training a raptor named Blue who will eventually become one of his loyal allies, he is also the adoptive father of Maisie Lockwood after the horrible incident at Lockwood Manor in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom left her without a guardian.

Will Chris Pratt Appear in Jurassic World Rebirth?

Chris Pratt

Despite being a fan-favorite and a standout in the Jurassic World trilogy, Chris Pratt is nowhere to be found in the trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth because the movie has an entirely new cast led by Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey.

The new team of experts is heading into a remote island that has yet to be explored in the franchise: the isolated locale where the research facility for the original Jurassic Park is located.

It even revealed a whole new batch of dangerous dinosaurs that present all kinds of troubles for Johansson's Zora Bennett team of explorers who are looking to retrieve DNA from the three largest dinosaurs on that island.

This new chapter in the Jurassic World franchise is also set five years after the events of Jurassic World: Dominion, which was the last movie where Pratt's Owen Grady appeared alongside the other original cast members of Jurassic Park.

It also makes sense why Owen will not appear in Jurassic World Rebirth since the island that is featured in the movie is a hidden location that only a select few know about.

It is also safe to assume that Owen's partner, Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire Dearing, does not know this location despite being the former operations manager of Jurassic World before it was destroyed.

What Is Chris Pratt’s Owen Doing After Jurassic World Dominion?

Chris Pratt's Owen Grady survived the events of Jurassic World: Dominion, having survived various dinosaur attacks after being involved in a rescue mission inside Biosyn's Sanctuary to retrieve a kidnapped Maisie Lockwood.

Dominion ended on a happy note for Owen. He is expected to have continued his role as an animal behaviorist with the Department of Fish and Wildlife, helping them retrieve dinosaurs in the wild and relocating them to a safe sanctuary.

Five years is a long gap between Dominion and Rebirth, meaning that it is unknown what Owen and Claire are really up to. They may be still moving forward with being a family while also raising Maisie to become a responsible adult.

Still, given that Jurassic World Rebirth will introduce a new mutant dinosaur known as D-Rex, there is a high possibility that news of its existence will be released to the public by any surviving member of Zora's team or Zora herself once they escape the remote island.

The existence of this new island could also grab the attention of Owen, and he could be interested in exploring it himself to learn more about InGen's secrets.

If Jurassic World Rebirth ends with a cliffhanger where the survivors of Zora's team end up being trapped on the island, a post-credits scene could see Owen being recruited to save them due to his expertise with dinosaurs.

Jurassic World Rebirth is set to premiere in theaters on July 2.