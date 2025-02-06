Jurassic World Rebirth: All 8 Dinosaurs Confirmed to Appear

The hype surrounding Jurassic World Rebirth is at an all-time high after its teaser trailer revealed a new and exciting dinosaur lineup that Scarlett Johansson's character will encounter.

The upcoming dinosaur-infused thriller from Universal Pictures is set to showcase a new remote island filled with dangerous dinos lurking around every corner. This isolated locale served as the research facility for the original Jurassic Park, meaning it is home to dinosaurs yet to be seen on-screen in the franchise.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, Jurassic World Rebirth follows a team led by Scarlett Johansson's Zora Bennet as they embark on a quest to retrieve DNA from the three largest dinosaurs on the island to assist in creating a cure that could save countless lives.

Jurassic World Rebirth Dinosaurs Guide

Titanosaurus

Titanosaurus

The Titanosaurus is one of the key dinosaur targets of Zora Bennett's team of explorers in Jurassic World Rebirth because they need a sample of its DNA since it is the largest dino on land.

While the Titanosaurus is under the same umbrella as the famous Brachiosaurus in terms of being herbivores, the new Rebirth dinosaur is different in appearance due to its bright red spine on top of its neck and lower back. It also has a much noticeable longer tail.

As one of the last remaining giant sauropods to walk the Earth during the late Cretaceous period, the Titanosaurus is a force to be reckoned with despite not being a carnivore.

The dinosaur's appearance in Rebirth marks its on-screen debut in the franchise.

Velociraptor

Velociraptor

A Jurassic World movie is not complete without a Velociraptor.

Aside from the shot from the trailer where a failed two-headed Velicoraptor exists in stasis, it looks like the upcoming entry to the Jurassic franchise will do a deep dive into the creation of these dangerous dinos.

The Velociraptors in the Jurassic Park trilogy are presented as cunning killing machines while the Jurassic World movies prominently featured the fan-favorite Blue (Owen's trusted raptor) as a hero dinosaur who helps Chris Pratt's Owen and the others in precarious situations.

Based on the trailer, it seems that another version of the Velociraptor will be showcased in Rebirth, with it stalking Zora Bennett's team from the shadows and waiting for the right moment to strike.

Tyrannosaurus Rex

Tyrannosaurus Rex

Another mainstay dinosaur in the franchise that will make a prominent appearance is the Tyrannosaurus Rex (T-Rex).

While Rexy (the main T-Rex of the franchise) appeared in the first three Jurassic World trilogy after being the primary dino that was featured in Jurassic Park, the T-Rex that will appear in Rebirth is an entirely new one.

The new T-Rex is thriving on the remote island, and it has noticeable stripes on its back.

Given that the island is home to failed experiments and the "worst of the worst," there is a good chance that something went wrong with the creation of this T-Rex which is why it could even be more dangerous than Rexy.

Jurassic World Rebirth is set to include one key deleted scene from Michael Crichton's novel where the survivors need to quietly pass through a river without waking up a T-Rex.

As expected, the T-Rex wakes up and it chases them in the river. A glimpse of this scene is showcased in the new trailer for Rebirth.

Dilophosaurus

Dilophosaurus

The infamous Dilophosaurus from Jurassic Park and Jurassic World: Dominion returns in Jurassic World Rebirth. Fans may recall that the Dilophosaurus was the main dinosaur responsible for killing Dennis Nedry during the first Jurassic Park movie.

The dinosaur returned in Dominion when it killed Biosyn founder Lewis Dodgson inside a hyperloop pod. The Dilophosaurus is a dangerous carnivore that is well known for its two colorful crests in its head and spitting some kind of toxin to its prey.

In Jurassic World Rebirth, one of the survivors of the stranded family on the island comes face to face with the Dilophosaurus. This carnivore is known for stalking its prey first, meaning that it is bad news for Zora's team.

Mosasaurus

Mosasaurus

One of the iconic dinosaurs introduced in the Jurassic World trilogy is the Mosasaurus, a large aquatic carnivore from the late Cretaceous period.

After escaping from Isla Nublar in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the Mosasaurus has been wreaking havoc in uncharted waters ever since.

It remains to be seen if this is the same Mosasaurus from the World trilogy, but it is reasonable to assume that this is a new one due to its proximity to the remote island.

Based on its appearance from the trailer, the Mosasaurus appears to be working together with the three Spinosaurus in the sea, with all of them hunting down the same prey to feast on afterward.

Spinosaurus

Spinosaurus

Fans have been clamoring for the return of the Spinosaurus in Jurassic World Rebirth after it made its debut in Jurassic Park 3. Thankfully, their wish has been granted.

The trailer finally unveiled three Spinosaurus in all their majestic glory, and their design is closely accurate to their real-life counterpart from the late Cretaceous period.

The trio is involved in attacking Zora Bennet's team while inside a boat. They can be seen circling the boat while also helping to set the stage for the Mosasaurus to show up. They are also seen leaping out of the water to attack the boat, with them doing whatever it takes to grab the passengers aboard.

While the Spinosaurus is introduced as a villain in Jurassic Park 3 and Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, there is a strong chance that this dinosaur could end up being the hero when it is all said and done, considering how much fanfare it has received from Jurassic Park diehards in recent years.

Quetzalcoatlus

Quetzalcoatlus

Quetzalcoatlus is a large flying dinosaur under the Pterosaur family. The dino first appeared in Jurassic World: Dominion.

As the biggest dinosaur in the air, it is made clear that it is one of the targets that Zora and her team are looking for in the movie.

In the trailer, Zora and Henry Loomis are trying to extract the Quetzalcoatlus' DNA from one of its eggs, but they are interrupted by its arrival. It is clearly mad that they are messing with the eggs, leading to an intense rescue sequence where Zora needs to save Henry at all costs.

New Mutant Dinosaur (D-Rex)

D-Rex

The big bad in Jurassic World Rebirth is a new mutant dinosaur that has a design inspired by the Rancor from Star Wars and the Xenomorph from the Alien franchise. It seems that the mutant dinosaur is the apex predator on the island, meaning every other dinosaur is also scared of this terrifying creature.

Based on what was shown, this mutant dinosaur appears to be one of the failed creations by the original Jurassic Park scientists. At one point in the trailer, there is a flashback scene where a scientist is trapped inside with the D-Rex that is trying to get out.

There is a good chance that the scientists left the D-Rex and all the other dinosaurs to die on the island, but they ended up thriving and surviving on their own all these years.

The D-Rex's introduction in Jurassic World Rebirth presents all kinds of troubles not just for Zora's team, but also for the rest of the franchise if it ends up surviving when the credits roll.

Jurassic World Rebirth is set to premiere in theaters on July 2.