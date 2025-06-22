First Look at Jurassic World: Rebirth's Wild Dino Vs. Dino Battle

Exciting new footage from Jurassic World: Rebirth teased the highly anticipated clash between two terrifying dinosaurs in the film. Universal Pictures' latest entry to the Jurassic franchise is set to introduce a new batch of dinosaurs that will expand the lore of Jurassic Park like never before. Rebirth is confirmed to showcase at least nine main dinosaurs, with the lineup consisting of new and returning species like the iconic Tyrannosaurus Rex, the Dilophosaurus, and the sinister killing machines: the Velociraptors.

As the movie's July 2, 2025, release date inches closer, marketing for Jurassic World: Rebirth revealed another horrific dinosaur joining the fray: a mutant carnivore known as the Mutadon. The Mutadons are mutated winged raptors with a special ability to fly, formed through experimentation on the hidden island. They are far dangerous than the Velociraptors, and reports suggest that the raptors are even scared of them.

During Jurassic World: Rebirth's livestream event for its world premiere in London, a glimpse of new footage provided the first look at the battle between the Mutadons and Velociraptors.

Universal Pictures

The video showed the Mutadons kicking a Velociraptor to the ground, with a terrified Xavier Dobbs (played by David Iacono) running away from the heat of the battle.

The fact that the Mutadons manhandled the raptors easily suggests that they are far superior to them on the hidden island, meaning that the Velociraptors are the prey rather than the predator.

Jurassic World: Rebirth follows a group of scientists and operatives led by Zora Bennett who go on an expedition into a hidden island that was once the leading site of experimentation for the original Jurassic Park in Isla Nublar. They are tasked to retrieve the DNA samples of the three largest dinosaurs on land, in the air, and in the sea in order to procure a unique cure for mankind.

The movie has a star-studded cast headlined by Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Mahershala Ali, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, and Philippine Vega.

Mutadons vs. Velociraptors: Who Will Win in Jurassic World: Rebirth?

Universal Pictures

Aside from the towering presence of the Distortus Rex (D-Rex), deemed the Apex Predator in Jurassic World: Rebirth, the Mutadons seem to be a close second in terms of the killer hierarchy on the hidden island.

While the movie is expected to explore the dinosaurs' origins, the promotional videos centered around the Mutadons (so far) suggest that these creatures are highly intelligent, as evidenced by the footage of the mutant dinosaur stalking its victims first before going in for the kill.

The Mutadons appear to be a combination of Velociraptor and Pteranodon genomes, making them twice as dangerous as a regular raptor. The creature's ability to fly makes it more menacing, proving to be a massive advantage over the Velociraptors.

Although the trailers for Jurassic World: Rebirth only showed one Mutadon, there is a good chance that there are more of them because these creatures hunt in packs similar to the raptors. The Mutadon seen in the trailers may have targeted the humans while the rest of its pack are battling the Velociraptors elsewhere on the island.

There is still a chance that the Velociraptors can win the fight against the Mutadons, but they would need the help of other dinosaurs in doing so.

In 2015's Jurassic World, the T Rex, Blue (a raptor trained by Chris Pratt's Owen Grady), and the Mosasaurus worked together to defeat the big bad hybrid dinosaur, Indominus Rex.

The three dinosaurs worked together because they shared a common enemy, and the same thing could happen in Rebirth. It's possible that the Velociraptors could team up with the likes of the Spinosaurus and the T Rex to put an end to the Mutadons' reign of terror.