First Look at Jurassic World: Rebirth's Mutadon Confirms Dinosaur's Special Ability

Universal Pictures' Jurassic World: Rebirth introduced another mutant dinosaur with a dangerous new ability. The Jurassic World franchise is no stranger to introducing unique dinosaurs, and the list has grown to include the likes of the Indominus Rex and the Indoraptor.

Jurassic World: Rebirth is set to raise the bar by revealing a far more dangerous mutant dinosaur in the form of the Distortus Rex (D-Rex). The new trailer also unveiled another mighty dinosaur called the Mutadon, which was seemingly built to kill.

Jurassic World: Rebirth screenwriter David Koepp (via Empire Magazine) described the Mutadon as "a combination of a Pterosaur and a velociraptor," which makes it a mutant dinosaur.

The final trailer for Rebirth revealed the first official look at the terrifying Mutadon as it attacks the team of survivors led by Scarlett Johansson's Zora Bennett while they are trying to escape the island.

At the 1:52 mark of the trailer, the Mutadon is confirmed to have the special ability to fly, making it a far more dangerous foe for Zora and her allies:

A closer look at the Mutadon was also seen at the 1:56 mark of the trailer, showing the mutant dinosaur stalking her prey while Zora tries to distract it:

The way it stalked its prey alongside its relentless pursuit is similar to how Velociraptors track down their victims. The fact that this dinosaur can also fly suggests that it can pinpoint its victims' location much easily than an average raptor.

The Mutadon joins the eight other confirmed dinosaurs appearing in Jurassic World: Rebirth. In the same interview with Empire, screenwriter David Koepp explained that the mutant ideas came from his "strange mind:"

"Those came from my strange mind. We saw in some of the previous Jurassic World movies that their experiments made dinosaurs bigger, meaner, scarier, and it occurred to me and Steven [Spielberg] that those can’t all have gone well."

Jurassic World: Rebirth follows Zora Bennett and her team of scientists and operatives, led by Jonathan Bailey's Henry Loomis and Mahershala Ali's Duncan Kincaid, as they try to retrieve DNA samples of the three largest dinosaurs on land, in the air, and in the sea to make a cure for mankind.

Other cast members include Rupert Friend as Martin Krebs, Luna Blaise as Teresa Delgado, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Reuben Delgado. The film is set on an entirely new island where InGen's experiments to create dinosaurs first took place.

The Mutadon's Origins in Jurassic World Rebirth, Explained

Similar to the D-Rex, the Mutadon is a failed experiment gone wrong after InGen tried to make something unique and monstrous before the events of Jurassic Park. Some have claimed that the Mutadon is quite similar to the design of a dragon, and bringing such a dinosaur to the first park would've enticed tourists.

However, it's possible that the InGen scientists found no means of controlling it, so they abandoned it on the island in the first place. The fact that the Mutadon can fly also poses problems due to its heightened intelligence brought about by its raptor genome.

Introducing the Mutadon as one of the major threats in Jurassic World: Rebirth allows the characters to rethink their strategy for defeating and escaping from it. Before going to the island, there is a good chance that Zora Bennett and her team have already studied the Velociraptor and Tyrannosaurus Rex to prepare themselves in case the mission goes sideways.

Unfortunately, they are unaware that they are going up against much more dangerous mutant dinosaurs that could test their limits. The Mutadons' presence on the island means that Zora must strategize on the fly to save the innocent villains from harm, leading to more memorable chase sequences that could make Jurassic World: Rebirth stand out from the rest of the franchise's entries.