The first official look at Jurassic World: Rebirth's scary mutant dinosaur, D-Rex, was revealed via a toy listing that has been taken down. The fourth Jurassic World movie (and the seventh in the Jurassic franchise) is set to bring the franchise back to its roots as it revolves around the story of civilians trapped on a new island where they come face to face with the D-Rex and other more dangerous dinosaurs.

Jurassic World: Rebirth's official trailer confirmed rumors about the inclusion of a new mutant dinosaur, showcasing a glimpse of terrifying might as it torments Zora Bennett and her team of scientists on the island.

A now-deleted toy listing from The Entertainer (as shared in a Jurassic Park subreddit) revealed the first full look at the D-Rex's horrific design for Jurassic World: Rebirth:

The Entertainer

The D-Rex's design appears to be inspired by a Tyrannosaurus Rex, a mutated head in the same vein as a Xenomorph from the Alien franchise, and a Rancor from Star Wars.

The mutant dinosaur's design matches the promotional images and official stills from the Jurassic World: Rebirth trailer, such as the horrifying scene of one scientist being trapped inside the lab with the actual hybrid creature.

Jurassic World Rebirth

A preview of the D-Rex's terrifying nature is also showcased near the end of the trailer as it chases down Mahershala Ali's Duncan in the river.

Jurassic World Rebirth

Empire's subscriber cover is also consistent with the toy design as it shows what the D-Rex's eyes and face will look like, showing the creature lurking in the jungle:

A separate listing showing a D-Rex toy from Smyths Toys (via this Reddit post) that has also been taken down revealed that the dinosaur's name in the film is "Distortus Rex" meaning “A Distorted King” via Google Translate.

The D-Rex has been one of the highly anticipated dinosaurs in Jurassic World: Rebirth, and the official look at the D-Rex's design cemented its terrifying nature.

The significant inclusion of this mutant carnivore could not only lead to epic dinosaur battles in the movie but also reveal hidden lore about Jurassic Park that could change everything for the franchise (read more about all the other dinosaurs in Jurassic World Rebirth).

Jurassic World: Rebirth follows the story of Zora Bennett and a team of explorers who are searching for DNA from the three largest dinosaurs of land, air, and sea on a secret island so that they can create a unique cure for mankind.

Set to release in theaters on July 2, 2025, the movie has a star-studded cast featuring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

The D-Rex’s Design in Jurassic World Rebirth Could Reveal More Hybrids

Jurassic World Rebirth

The main island featured in Jurassic World Rebirth is home to the research facility where the dinosaurs are created before being transferred to Isla Sorna (Site B) and eventually, Isla Nublar (where the main park is).

This means that the scientists who worked on the dinosaurs on this said island have been experimented on and created with more freedom and no supervision, thus resulting in the birth of an anomaly like the D-Rex.

Given that the D-Rex has survived all these years (Jurassic World: Rebirth is set five years after the events of Jurassic World: Dominion), this suggests that the mutant dinosaur thrived in captivity on the island, which spells bad news for Zora Bennett and the others.

The mere existence of the D-Rex could hint that there are far more terrifying mutant creatures on the island, such as a much scarier Velociraptor that could be a sinister killing machine, and more surprise dinosaurs more dangerous than the usual T-Rex and Gigantosaurus.

It seems that Zora Bennett and her team will have their hands full in Jurassic World: Rebirth, and the only allies they could find on the island are some of the dinosaurs living on it, like the famed Spinosaurus and another T Rex.