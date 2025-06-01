Jurassic World: Rebirth Reveals Its 9 Main Dinosaurs (Photos)

Official HD renders from Jurassic World: Rebirth revealed the nine main dinosaurs of Universal Studios' upcoming movie. Directed by Gareth Edwards, Jurassic World: Rebirth tells the story of a group of covert operatives led by Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) as they travel to a secret island that served as the leading site of the research facility of the original Jurassic Park. The team is tasked with retrieving DNA samples from the three largest dinosaurs of land, air, and sea to create a cure for mankind, but their mission goes haywire after encountering several dangerous creatures that thrived in isolation.

Marketing for Jurassic World: Rebirth showcased a glimpse of the new and returning dinosaurs that will torment the protagonists, such as the iconic Tyrannosaurus Rex, the scary Velociraptor, and a much more dangerous mutant dinosaur: Distortus Rex.

Every Main Dinosaur in Jurassic World: Rebirth

Velociraptor

Universal Pictures

While official footage has yet to reveal how the Velociraptors will fit in the movie's narrative, promotional art previously unveiled a scary first look at the Velociraptor from Jurassic World: Rebirth.

This new HD render of the terrifying dinosaur offers fans the best look yet at the Velociraptor. It appears to be a combination of the design of the same creatures found in Jurassic Park 3 and The Lost World: Jurassic Park. The orange striped crest on its head came from The Lost World, while the quills (from Jurassic Park 3) suggest that this one is a male raptor.

Tyrannosaurus Rex

Universal Pictures

Jurassic World: Rebirth's new Tyrannosaurus Rex is much bulkier and bigger in its design, returning to its roots as a dangerous villain from the first Jurassic Park movie. This new T Rex also has a scary new ability to swim in Rebirth after trailer footage showed him chasing survivors down a river, indicating that this dinosaur is more formidable than its counterpart from Isla Nublar.

Dilophosaurus

Universal Pictures

Another returning dinosaur in Jurassic World: Rebirth is the Dilophosaurus. The new design of this carnivore is more accurate than its Jurassic Park counterpart due to its much larger size. In the Jurassic Park novel by Michael Crichton, the Dilophosaurus is described as a 10-foot-tall carnivore with strong hind limbs and a long neck.

Aside from its bulkier feature, this Dilophosaurus can also spit venom to incapacitate its prey before eventually consuming them with pointed teeth.

Spinosaurus

Universal Pictures

The new HD image from Jurassic World: Rebirth showcases a gorgeous new look at the Spinosaurus' terrifying design. Aside from it being more accurate to their real-life counterpart from the late Cretaceous period, Rebirth's Spinosaurus has a unique dark and yellow color in its scales that makes it stand out in action sequences.

The new Spinosaurus appears to be also bigger than the one introduced in Jurassic Park 3, indicating that it could stand toe-to-toe with the T-Rex or even the D-Rex if need be.

Quetzalcoatlus

Universal Pictures

As the largest dinosaur in the air, the Quetzalcoatlus has a wingspan length of a fighter jet and has an orange beak and blue pycnofibers on the back of its neck.

They usually stalk their prey from afar and eliminate any threat that would endanger their nest, which houses their eggs.

Aquilops

Universal Pictures

In Jurassic World: Rebirth, the Aquilops will serve as a pet of one of the survivors who is part of the shipwreck on the secret island. The dinosaur is a small and harmless herbivore that is primarily orange in design, while having a black color scheme in its tail.

Distortus Rex

Universal Pictures

Jurassic World: Rebirth's main villain, the Distortus Rex (aka the D-Rex), is shown in its horrific glory, revealing its bulkier design that calls back to the likes of the Indominus Rex and T-Rex from the Jurassic World and Jurassic Park movies, respectively.

This mutant dinosaur is gargantuan in size and has arms that can strangle its prey before being consumed by its sharp teeth. Its enlarged head, similar to a Rancor from Star Wars, is also shown.

Titanosaurus

Universal Pictures

The Titanosaurus is one of the largest sauropods ever to walk the Earth and is a main target of Zora Bennett's team in Jurassic World: Rebirth. It belongs to the herbivore group and has a unique bright red spine on top of its neck and lower back. It also has a long whip-like tail, which is used as its protection in fending off predators.

Mosasaurus

Universal Pictures

A brand-new design of the Mosasaurus will be showcased in Jurassic World: Rebirth after its dominant debut in the first Jurassic World trilogy. The Mosasaurus in the new movie is much smaller than its Isla Nublar counterpart, but it still has a full tail and a collection of sharp teeth.

The main difference in this new Mosasaurus is that it has lizard-like skin and a darker color palette than the original Jurassic World.