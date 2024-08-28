Newly released set videos gave fans their first peek into the upcoming Jurassic World movie featuring Scarlett Johansson.

Johansson was tapped for a starring role in the seventh Jurassic Park movie - which is said to be a reboot - in March 2024, via The Hollywood Reporter.

As of writing, story details for the film remain a secret. The sequel has Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's Gareth Edwards in line as the director and original Jurassic Park writer David Koepp penning the script.

Scarlett Johansson's Jurassic World Movie Set Shown in Video

YouTube user UnBoxPHD shared two videos revealing the first look at the set of Scarlett Johansson's upcoming Jurassic World movie.

One video showed the production team working on building the side of what appears to be a massive cliff with an opening to a cave in the rock. The opening has an intricate design around the outer edge complete with sharp rocks hanging from the top.

Another shorter video revealed a few sets being built in a giant clearing, most prominently a forest set with lush, green trees coming from the ground. In front of the trees is a small rocky area with a couple of short ledges.

Neither of these videos showed any of the movie's cast, and shooting doesn't appear to have started yet either.

What To Expect in Scarlett Johansson's Jurassic World

As of writing, no story details have been revealed about this new Jurassic World movie except for the fact that it will seemingly reboot the series.

This appears to dash any fan hopes of seeing Johansson interact with characters like Sam Neill's Alan Grant, Chris Pratt's Owen Grady, or Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm.

Fans could potentially see Gareth Edwards provide a different take on Michael Crichton's original Jurassic Park novel, although the differences in the story are difficult to predict. For now, however, excitement is building to see what will be developed for this anticipated reboot.

Speaking with ComicBook in June 2024, Johansson shared how big a fan she is of the franchise, calling the original movie one of the first she remembered seeing in theaters. She also praised Koepp's work on the script as he returned to the franchise more than 30 years after it started.

She had been working on getting into the Jurassic Park world "in any possible way for over 10 years," further expressing her joy to finally make it happen.

Johansson has an all-star cast of actors surrounding her, including Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey, Blade's Mahershala Ali, and Obi-Wan Kenobi's Rupert Friend.

With only 10 months until the film debuts, more details from production should start trickling out over the coming weeks and months.

The untitled Jurassic World sequel is set to debut in theaters on July 2, 2025.

