2025's Jurassic World: Rebirth Will Feature 1 Key Deleted 'Jurassic Park' Scene

2025's Jurassic World: Rebirth will include material from a deleted scene in the original Jurassic Park movie.

This year will bring the Jurassic Park franchise back into the spotlight for a seventh time, marking the first movie since the critically-maligned Jurassic World Dominion in 2022. While fans still have plenty of questions about what will happen, Universal hopes it will mark another summer hit for the long-running franchise.

MCU veteran Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey (known for his recent role as Fiyero in Wicked) are set to team up for this film, following the efforts of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Additionally, Rebirth is now confirmed to dig deep into the series' history books for part of the story.

Scrapped Jurassic Park Scene's Confirmed Ties to Jurassic World: Rebirth

Universal

Speaking with Variety during the press tour for Presence, writer David Koepp teased a moment that will play into this year's Jurassic World: Rebirth.

Describing the first two movies as "two of [his] favorite experiences ever," he reflected on loving the ideas that were thrown around for a new story as he reunites with fellow friends and collaborators:

"The first two movies were two of my favorite experiences ever. And Steven said, 'What about starting over? Let’s try something all new.' I said, 'Oh, that’s a cool idea. What if blah, blah, blah,' and then I threw an idea back. That’s it. It caught. You do that all the time with your friends and collaborators: throw ideas back and forth. And sometimes they catch, usually they don't. There is pressure because it’s going to cost a lot of money and there are going to be big expectations and blah, blah, blah. But there was no pressure at first — just the pursuit of our ideas."

Furthermore, Koepp touched on rereading the two original Jurassic Park novels, which he utilized for the story in this new movie. He also noted "a sequence from the first novel" that he wanted to put in the original movie but "didn't have room for," which he gets to dive into this time around:

"No. I reread the two novels to get myself back in that mode though. We did take some things from them. There was a sequence from the first novel that we’d always wanted in the original movie, but didn’t have room for. We were like, 'Hey, we get to use that now.' But just to get back in that head space 30 years later — is it still fun? And the answer is yes, it still really is. Dinosaurs are still fun."

Specifically, one notable scrapped moment from the first movie that could be in play is the river raft scene based on the original books.

Those scenes feature Alan Grant, Lex, and Tim going downriver on a raft next to various dinosaurs. Reportedly, they were partially filmed, but they were never finished due to insufficient time and money.

What to Expect From Jurassic World: Rebirth

Fans already have an idea of what to expect from this movie after early plot details for Jurassic World: Rebirth became public.

The synopsis teases a story set five years after the events of 2022's Jurassic World Dominion in which dinosaurs struggle to survive among humanity in an inhospitable ecology. While this certainly puts dinosaur life in serious danger, fans are expecting humans to be put right back into the crossfire yet again.

Viewers have only seen minimal behind-the-scenes footage from Rebirth, showing off various sets and soundstages being used to film the new movie.

The other major question is how well this movie will perform in theaters after all three of its predecessors since 2015 grossed over $1 billion at the global box office.

With this being the first Jurassic movie in three years, many are sure to be excited to return to the dinosaur-filled saga. However, it will have heavy competition DC Studios' Superman and Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps (the last of three MCU films debuting in 2025) coming in the month following its release.

Now, the next step is waiting to see when a first trailer for this movie will arrive, which could be something to watch out for in the immediate future.

Jurassic World: Rebirth will debut in theaters on July 2.