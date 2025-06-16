This New Jurassic World: Rebirth Dinosaur Is So Huge That It Breaks a Franchise Record

Ahead of Jurassic World: Rebirth's theatrical debut, Universal shared new information on a dinosaur so big that it will break a franchise record. Naturally, the Jurassic Park series is known for featuring some of the biggest creatures in movie history, which will only continue to be the case as Universal moves into the seventh movie since 1993.

A new promotional video for Jurassic World: Rebirth spotlighted a dinosaur called the Titanosaurus via footage from the movie. The video also confirmed the dinosaur's size measurements, designating it as "the largest known sauropod of all time." For reference, the sauropod class of dinosaurs is recognizable for long necks, long tails, small heads, and four pillar-like legs (the class includes subspecies like the Brachiosaurus and the Apatosaurus).

Shared on the Jurassic World X page, footage shows the Titanosaurus along with a measurement listing of 51 feet tall and 68 feet in length. It is also said to weigh about 29,000 lbs, making it the largest land dinosaur in the Jurassic Park franchise.

Univeral

The footage shows a massive herd of Titanosauruses walking through the fields of the Jurassic Park island (one of a record-breaking number of locales in this movie).

Universal

Later in the short trailer, fans see one of the dinosaurs up close, showing its skin texture and grey-ish color along with the scale of how big it is. A couple of birds land on its back and spine, giving a sense of scale compared to other dinosaurs or humans.

Universal

For reference, this dinosaur nearly dwarfs any other creature seen in the Jurassic Park franchise. 2022's Jurassic World: Dominion included a species called the Dreadnoughtus, which stood over 30 feet tall in height, but even that is just over half the height of the Titanosaurus.

Universal

The hybrid dinosaur known as the Indominus Rex was first introduced in 2015's Jurassic World, but it pales in comparison in size to the Titanosaurus. The biggest of these manmade creations was thought to stand about 22 feet tall and measure about 55 feet long.

Universal

Also introduced in Jurassic World was the Mosasaurus, one of the most prominent underwater dinosaurs. While these creatures can vary in size, they were estimated to be at least 50 feet long in their first appearance.

Universal

The Mosasaurus came back into the spotlight in another video for Jurassic World: Dominion, teasing an even bigger version of the dinosaur than what fans had seen before. This onewas estimated to be about 100 feet in length and 40,000 lbs in weight, making it the largest creature (land or sea) on Earth.

Universal

Jurassic World: Rebirth, the seventh Jurassic Park film, centers on a mission to the original park's research facility to obtain genetic material from dinosaurs that could potentially save human lives. Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Ed Skrein, and Rupert Friend lead the film's cast, and Gareth Edwards sits in the director's chair behind the scenes. Jurassic World: Rebirth will debut in theaters on Wednesday, July 2.

Will Biggest Dinosaurs Ever Work for Jurassic World: Rebirth?

Universal

The Jurassic Park franchise has never been one to shy away from bringing bigger and badder dinosaurs with each new movie in the saga, which has been the case ever since the first movie in 1993. In the sequel trilogy alone, species like the Mosasaurus and Dreadnoughts have pushed the boundaries for what can be done on screen in terms of how big these creatures can be.

While each new movie has put forth a valiant effort in introducing new species, the real question is whether this record-breaking effort will add something new to the story itself. Currently, it is unknown how big of a role the Titanosaurus will have in the grand scheme of the film, although the marketing is making sure fans know they will get plenty of shine.

Ahead of the movie's debut, fans already know some of what to expect (at least from the opening scene), although plot details for most of the rest of the story remain under wraps.

Now, the real question is how Universal will utilize the dinosaurs alongside the film's main humans in the seventh movie from this franchise, particularly when using a scale never seen before in terms of how big some of these creatures are.