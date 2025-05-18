Jurassic World: Rebirth Reveals Terrifying Callback to Chris Pratt Movie

One terrifying scene in Jurassic World: Rebirth is confirmed to pay homage to another horrific sequence that transpired during the events of the Chris Pratt-led film, Jurassic World. Directed by Gareth Edwards, Jurassic World: Rebirth is expected to bring new life to the franchise as it unpacks more secrets about Jurassic Park, following a team of explorers looking to extract dinosaur DNA to help make a cure for mankind. However, what they found instead on the island (aka the research facility of Jurassic Park) was dangerous dinosaurs, including a mutant hybrid known as the Distortus Rex (D-Rex).

In Jurassic World, Chris Pratt's Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire Dearing had to deal with the same horrific creation, which was the Indominus Rex, after it escaped and went on a killing spree. Jurassic World: Rebirth is set to showcase a death scene eerily similar to how the Indominus killed one park security officer in the movie.

At the 0:25 mark of the new "Alert" promo for Jurassic World: Rebirth, the D-Rex can be seen using his claws to manhandle one scientist while inside an InGen laboratory:

A closer look at the mutant hybrid dinosaur shows the scientist being crushed to death.

This scene serves as a callback to one of Jurassic World's most terrifying scenes when the Indominus Rex grabbed Commander Hamada (Brian Tee) from the ground and swung him as if he were a toy.

After the Indominus Rex literally played with its food, the escaped dinosaur then squashed the commander to death.

Watch the full 30-second promo here:

Aside from the D-Rex, Jurassic World: Rebirth is set to feature many new and familiar dinosaurs, such as the Titanosaurus, Mosasaurus, Quetzalcoatlus, and the iconic Tyrannosaurus Rex.

The movie will follow Zora Bennett and a group of explorers and scientists as they embark on a journey to retrieve the DNA of the three largest dinosaurs on land, in the air, and the sea. However, things took a turn after they uncovered a sinister secret that places their lives in danger.

Jurassic World: Rebirth has a star-studded cast, headlined by Scarlett Johansson as Zora Bennett, Jonathan Bailey as Dr. Henry Loomis, Mahershala Ali as Duncan Kincaid, Rupert Friend as Martin Krebs, Luna Blaise as Teresa Delgado, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Reuben Delgado.

Is The D-Rex Inspired by the Indominus Rex in Jurassic World?

The callback between Jurassic World: Rebirth and Jurassic World's kill sequence involving the two villainous dinosaurs might not be the only connection between them.

Some have theorized that the D-Rex might be InGen's first attempt at making a hybrid dinosaur. It went horribly wrong, so they abandoned the monstrosity on the island.

In Jurassic World, Dr. Henry Wu (BD Wong) could have improved the template used to make the D-Rex, which would have led to the creation of the Indominus Rex. This could explain why the Indominus had similar hands that it used to grab its prey in the first place (read more about the D-Rex's mutated design here).

Moreover, the D-Rex could also have the other traits that the Indominus had, such as being able to camouflage and exhibiting intelligence. This would make the new dinosaur a much more daunting villain and a standout among the other species of dinosaurs the franchise has already introduced.